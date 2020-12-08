50 kilos of cocaine found among 18,000 pounds of minced garlic, police say

PORTER COUNTY — A stockpile of cocaine worth up to $2 million was discovered in a trailer hauling minced garlic on Interstate 94, police said.
At 1:15 p.m. Monday troopers were requested at the weigh station on I-94 eastbound, said Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield.
Authorities were called after staff inspecting the commercial vehicle’s trailer became suspicious.
It was reported that a 2016 Volvo was pulling a trailer filled with 18,000 pounds of minced garlic. The vehicle was owned and operated by a company based out of San Jose, California, called American Roadies, Inc., according to Indiana State Police.
During the inspection, a staff member saw a black case which appeared to be inconsistent with the rest of the vehicle’s load. It was then discovered the case contained packages of a white substance, which later tested positive as cocaine, Fifield said.
Police reported that a total of 50 kilograms of cocaine, estimated to be worth $1.5 million to $2 million, was confiscated from the trailer.
The truck’s occupants were arrested without incident and the truck was impounded. Baljinder Singh, 37, of Indio, California, and Gurwinder Singh, 32, of Riverside, California, each face charges including possession of cocaine, the news release said. Both individuals were taken to Porter County Jail.
The Porter County Sheriff’s Department assisted Indiana State Police at the scene.
