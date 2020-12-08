50 kilos of cocaine found among 18,000 pounds of minced garlic, police say

PORTER COUNTY — A stockpile of cocaine worth up to $2 million was discovered in a trailer hauling minced garlic on Interstate 94, police said.

At 1:15 p.m. Monday troopers were requested at the weigh station on I-94 eastbound, said Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield.

Authorities were called after staff inspecting the commercial vehicle’s trailer became suspicious.

It was reported that a 2016 Volvo was pulling a trailer filled with 18,000 pounds of minced garlic. The vehicle was owned and operated by a company based out of San Jose, California, called American Roadies, Inc., according to Indiana State Police.

During the inspection, a staff member saw a black case which appeared to be inconsistent with the rest of the vehicle’s load. It was then discovered the case contained packages of a white substance, which later tested positive as cocaine, Fifield said.

Police reported that a total of 50 kilograms of cocaine, estimated to be worth $1.5 million to $2 million, was confiscated from the trailer.