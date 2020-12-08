 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
50 kilos of cocaine found among 18,000 pounds of minced garlic, police say
alert urgent

50 kilos of cocaine found among 18,000 pounds of minced garlic, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

PORTER COUNTY — A stockpile of cocaine worth up to $2 million was discovered in a trailer hauling minced garlic on Interstate 94, police said.

At 1:15 p.m. Monday troopers were requested at the weigh station on I-94 eastbound, said Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield.

Authorities were called after staff inspecting the commercial vehicle’s trailer became suspicious.

It was reported that a 2016 Volvo was pulling a trailer filled with 18,000 pounds of minced garlic. The vehicle was owned and operated by a company based out of San Jose, California, called American Roadies, Inc., according to Indiana State Police.

During the inspection, a staff member saw a black case which appeared to be inconsistent with the rest of the vehicle’s load. It was then discovered the case contained packages of a white substance, which later tested positive as cocaine, Fifield said.

Police reported that a total of 50 kilograms of cocaine, estimated to be worth $1.5 million to $2 million, was confiscated from the trailer.

The truck’s occupants were arrested without incident and the truck was impounded. Baljinder Singh, 37, of Indio, California, and Gurwinder Singh, 32, of Riverside, California, each face charges including possession of cocaine, the news release said. Both individuals were taken to Porter County Jail.

The Porter County Sheriff’s Department assisted Indiana State Police at the scene.

Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Firefighters hours into battling scrapyard blaze

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts