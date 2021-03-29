50-mile residency requirement for Indiana police, firefighters poised to be scrapped

Police officers and firefighters in Indiana soon may no longer be required to live within 50 miles of the community they serve.

The Indiana General Assembly has approved legislation eliminating the 50-mile limit in favor of allowing police and firefighters to reside anywhere they choose, so long as they have adequate transportation to their job and reliable telephone service.

State Sen. Jack Sandlin, R-Indianapolis, the sponsor, said the measure originated with a Muncie firefighter who wanted to live in a house he inherited 62 miles away from the east-central Indiana city, and resented having to pay rent for a Muncie apartment due to the 50-mile residency rule.

In the House on Thursday, state Reps. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary, and Vernon Smith, D-Gary, led the opposition to the proposal.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

They said it’s potentially dangerous to have police officers so disconnected from the people they work for, and suggested, instead of a statewide standard, each municipality be allowed to set its own residency requirements for police and firefighters.

House Enrolled Act 1033 now goes to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law or vetoed.