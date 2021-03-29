 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
50-mile residency requirement for Indiana police, firefighters poised to be scrapped
alert top story urgent
2021 Indiana General Assembly

50-mile residency requirement for Indiana police, firefighters poised to be scrapped

{{featured_button_text}}
Police stock
Times file photo

Police officers and firefighters in Indiana soon may no longer be required to live within 50 miles of the community they serve.

The Indiana General Assembly has approved legislation eliminating the 50-mile limit in favor of allowing police and firefighters to reside anywhere they choose, so long as they have adequate transportation to their job and reliable telephone service.

State Sen. Jack Sandlin, R-Indianapolis, the sponsor, said the measure originated with a Muncie firefighter who wanted to live in a house he inherited 62 miles away from the east-central Indiana city, and resented having to pay rent for a Muncie apartment due to the 50-mile residency rule.

In the House on Thursday, state Reps. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary, and Vernon Smith, D-Gary, led the opposition to the proposal.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

They said it’s potentially dangerous to have police officers so disconnected from the people they work for, and suggested, instead of a statewide standard, each municipality be allowed to set its own residency requirements for police and firefighters.

House Enrolled Act 1033 now goes to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law or vetoed.

It was approved by the House, 68-20, and passed the Senate, 49-0.

COVID-19: Hoosiers We've Lost

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UN: Finances for vaccines delaying recovery

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts