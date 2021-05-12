57-year sentence could be the first of several for Gary man charged in multiple homicides

CROWN POINT — Family members said Wednesday a Gary woman was shot four times in 2019 while protecting her son, but she still lost him when he was later shot and killed in a separate homicide.

William D. Galloway Jr., 28, of Gary, was sentenced Wednesday to 57.5 years for a shooting Sept. 18, 2019, at the home of 23-year-old Sean Baker in the 2500 block of Pierce Street in Gary.

A Lake Criminal Court jury found Galloway guilty in April of attempting to rob and murder Baker, shooting his mother and firing a gun through a window into a room occupied by Baker, his pregnant girlfriend and her then-6-year-old child.

Galloway also was convicted of felony escape and criminal mischief for cutting off a GPS-equipped ankle monitor, which he had been ordered to wear while free on bond in a separate murder case.

After the hearing, two of Baker's cousins said he would have been a good father but he never even got to hold his child.

Baker's mother is still trying to recover, and the children who were in the home during the attack in 2019 remain terrified. The children continually ask adults to make sure the doors to their home are locked, a family member said.