6-month-old seriously injured, 4 adults sent to hospital in crash, police say

COOK COUNTY — A 6-month-old boy was seriously injured in a wreck that also sent four adults to the hospital early Tuesday. The driver who caused the crash faces several citations, police said.

At 6:45 a.m. police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 northbound ramp to Interstate 290 westbound lanes, according to a report from Illinois State Police.

A gray Chevrolet with four adults and one 6-month-old baby inside was heading north on I-94 when the driver attempted to change lanes to go on the exit ramp to I-290 westbound.

The front end of the vehicle hit the end cap of the barrier wall, causing the vehicle to spin out, police said. Another vehicle, a black Kenworth, was driving in the left lane on the exit ramp when the Chevrolet spun into its path.

This caused the front end of the Kenworth to collide with the Chevrolet.

All four adults in the Chevrolet were taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. However, the 6-month-old was hospitalized with serious injuries, police said. The adult occupants of the vehicle included a 20-year-old Lansing man, a 23-year-old Thornton man, a 20-year-old Thornton woman and a 20-year-old Lynwood man.