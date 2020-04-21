6 other slayings linked to homicide of missing woman, police say

GARY — Police suspect the slayings of seven people in less than three weeks last year were connected, including the shooting death of a mother whose remains were found this month in the city's Brunswick area, sources close to the investigation said Tuesday.
Jessica Flores, 36, of South Chicago Heights, had been presumed dead since shortly after her disappearance in late February 2019.
Flores was one of seven people — including three members of the same family — slain between Feb. 20 and March 11, 2019, whose cases are believed to be linked, sources with knowledge of the investigation said.
Prosecutors charged Drew Carter III, 42, of Gary, with murder last spring in connection with Flores' disappearance, but they later dropped the charges. Those charges were dismissed without prejudice, meaning they could be refiled at any time.
Carter remains jailed on a charge alleging he illegally possessed a gun when police seized his car as part of their investigation into Flores' disappearance.
No charges have been filed in any of the homicides other than Flores'. All seven killings remain under investigation, and police renewed calls Tuesday for anyone with information to come forward.
Three deadly weeks
The string of homicides, which police believe are related, began Feb. 20, 2019, when Tracy N. Valentine, 48, of Hobart, and Timothy J. Snow, 55, of Hammond, were found dead by a landlord checking on his rental home in the 400 block of Jefferson Street in Gary.
Wayne Valentine, 69, of Fair Oaks, who was Tracy Valentine's brother-in-law, was found shot to death Feb. 24 near a vehicle in the 2400 block of Jennings Street.
Jimmy Valentine, 55, of Gary, the husband of Tracy Valentine, was found shot to death and dumped in a ditch Feb. 25, 2019, in the 2500 block of Calhoun Street.
The same day, Flores and another woman were last seen in Gary. The other woman later was located, but Flores remained missing for 14 months.
A vehicle Flores had been driving, which belonged to her boyfriend, was found Feb. 26, 2019, in the 8200 block of Ridgeland Avenue on Chicago's South Side. The car had been damaged by fire, had a large amount of blood in the back seat and contained some of Flores' belongings, according to police and court records.
On Feb. 27, 2019, Pamela Crider, 42, of Hammond, was found shot in the face in the 2900 block of West 10th Place in Gary, police said.
George "Sax" Heath, 55, of the 3100 block of West 22nd Avenue in Gary, was found shot to death in his home March 11. Heath had been one of the last people to see Flores alive, according to a witness in the case against Carter.
Police said Monday that Flores' dental records matched the skull found April 9 by a Gary city worker in the woods east of a pavilion at Brunswick Park, which is in the 700 to 900 blocks of Clark Road.
Evidence showed the skull was damaged by a single gunshot, Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.
The commander said he hopes the discovery of Flores' remains brings closure to her family, which endured 14 months of uncertainty regarding her fate.
"We had a lot of people who came out. We had a lot of search parties," Hamady said. "She's no longer missing. Now we can start focusing on prosecuting the individual who is responsible for this."
Jessica Flores’ sister, Mady Perez, said Monday the family was relieved Flores finally was found. She said relatives now are focused on finding justice for her.
Prosecutors could re-file case
When murder charges against Carter were dropped last fall, investigators still had not found Flores' body, and DNA analysis was not yet complete, court records show.
Carter remains jailed on a $100,000 surety or $10,000 cash bond on gun charges prosecutors filed shortly before dropping the murder case.
The gun charges allege Carter — a convicted felon — had two guns in his black Pontiac G6 on March 14, 2019, the day the U.S. Marshals Service took him into custody on the murder charge.
Carter's felon status stems from a conviction in U.S. District Court in February 2000 for conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery and carrying a firearm in relation to a violent crime.
Carter was paroled from the Michigan Department of Corrections in May 2018 for a 2010 conviction in Kalamazoo County for assault with intent to do great bodily harm, court records show.
Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter said Tuesday his attorneys have been communicating with detectives and plan to review records from the Lake County coroner's office following the apparent discovery of Flores' remains.
Prosecutors need to review whether new evidence corroborates information given by a witness, he said.
Anyone with information about the seven homicides is asked to call Detective Kristopher Adams or Detective Cpl. Ed Gonzalez, of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit, at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.
