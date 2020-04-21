6 other slayings linked to homicide of missing woman, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GARY — Police suspect the slayings of seven people in less than three weeks last year were connected, including the shooting death of a mother whose remains were found this month in the city's Brunswick area, sources close to the investigation said Tuesday.

Jessica Flores, 36, of South Chicago Heights, had been presumed dead since shortly after her disappearance in late February 2019.

Flores was one of seven people — including three members of the same family — slain between Feb. 20 and March 11, 2019, whose cases are believed to be linked, sources with knowledge of the investigation said.

Prosecutors charged Drew Carter III, 42, of Gary, with murder last spring in connection with Flores' disappearance, but they later dropped the charges. Those charges were dismissed without prejudice, meaning they could be refiled at any time.

Carter remains jailed on a charge alleging he illegally possessed a gun when police seized his car as part of their investigation into Flores' disappearance.

No charges have been filed in any of the homicides other than Flores'. All seven killings remain under investigation, and police renewed calls Tuesday for anyone with information to come forward.

Three deadly weeks