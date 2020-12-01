60-year sentence for defendant convicted of murdering man in ambush outside business

CROWN POINT — A judge sentenced a Gary man Tuesday to 60 years in prison for ambushing and fatally shooting a 69-year-old East Chicago man in 2017.
Stephen M. Shelton, 53, was convicted in August of murdering Alonzo Smith, of East Chicago's Calumet neighborhood, April 29, 2017, as Smith sat in a silver Chevrolet Impala parked near Wallace Metals, 1200 E. Chicago Ave.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Jamise Perkins told Shelton he was given "a second lease at life" when a previous 70-year sentence in an attempted murder case from the 1990s was overturned.
Shelton went on to rack up a total of six felony convictions, she said.
"Mr. Smith was doing nothing but working," Perkins said. "He was sitting outside his place of employment, waiting to start work when he was ambushed. Ambushed. He was never given a chance."
Perkins rejected Shelton and attorney Russell Brown's statements that Shelton was not a violent man.
Besides being convicted of shooting Smith, Shelton fired a gun at an unarmed Gary firefighter who caught him in the commission of a crime in the 1990s, Perkins said.
"The court finds you are a violent person," she said.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Jacob Brandewie said Shelton has a conviction for being a felon in possession of a firearm, and evidence at trial showed he violently killed Smith.
Shelton said he was not responsible for Smith's murder, saying he didn't know Smith and had no reason to shoot him.
"You people don't know me," he told Smith's family. "You people don't know my past."
Support Local Journalism
He accused prosecutors and police of "being in cahoots" and alleged witnesses lied on the stand.
"No one saw me kill that man," Shelton said. "No one saw me shoot that man."
Shelton said a hat with his DNA on it could have come from anywhere.
Witnesses testified DNA evidence linked Shelton to a ski-mask-type hat found in a backyard in the 4700 block of Euclid Avenue and gloves found in a dumpster behind a bar near the crime scene.
A group of roofers stopped after Smith's car rolled into the back of one of their trucks. They found Smith wounded in the car and saw a suspicious man, who limped and wore a similar hat, walking away from the crime scene.
The roofers saw the man throw items in a dumpster behind a bar off Chicago Avenue. The gloves and a revolver were found inside the dumpster.
Another witness followed the man in an SUV and saw the hat fall from him as he continued to flee.
Perkins told Shelton that calling Smith's family "you people" was insensitive and disingenuous.
"Mr. Smith's family has done nothing to you," she said. "Not one single thing."
Shelton walks with a limp because of a gunshot wound he suffered in 1986, but the disability should not warrant a more lenient sentence, Perkins said.
Shelton said he planned to appeal. Perkins granted his request to appoint a public defender to represent him.
Aimee Michelle Marshall
Alan Pippins
Alejandro Garcia
Alfred Spikes
Angela Anne Bronzell
Anthony Romero
Anthony San Giovanni Bronzell
Anthony Sanchez
Antoine Brame
Antoine King
Ariel Bryson
Azairian Cartman
Butch Jay Ferry
Dakota Kotlowski
Daniel Schaefer
Darin M. McClure
Darla Andrea Stiles
Dennis Deandre Byrd
Deonta Allen
Deonte Booker
Diamond Reese
Dillon Louis Cope
Duzacea Nesbitt
Dylan Bates
Elizabeth Hasse
Frank Quintero
Garrett Gardner
Heather Lynn Beecher
Helen Gagliano
Isiah Barboza
Jack Dugan
Jack Howard
Jacob Fitzpatrick Bronzell
Jacob Wechet Wojcicki
Jason Raymond Noll
Jeffrey Slaven
Jesus Galarza Ruiz
John Boryla
Jordan Wilson
Joshua Morales
Justin Trevino
Kenneth Marshall
Kenneth Moore
Kevin Sadler
Khalif Muhammed
Kiera Williams
Lakesha Mosley
Lamont Kevin Scrutchins
Lanafer Starnes
Larry Darnell Buchanan Jr.
Lawrence Williams
Lonnie McCullor
Mark Anthony Anderson
Monica Catarina Gonzalez
Norman Stovall
Oscar Hernandez
Phillip Lundy
Phillip Meece
Rickey Bailey
Robert Franklin
Simone Janee Clark
Stephanie Hightower
Stephen Epling
Talainia Williams
Taylor Ruiz
Teneshia Eshjamal Upshaw
Terance Alexander Edwards
Victor Garcia-Martinez
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.