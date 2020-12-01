60-year sentence for defendant convicted of murdering man in ambush outside business

Shelton said he was not responsible for Smith's murder, saying he didn't know Smith and had no reason to shoot him.

"You people don't know me," he told Smith's family. "You people don't know my past."

He accused prosecutors and police of "being in cahoots" and alleged witnesses lied on the stand.

"No one saw me kill that man," Shelton said. "No one saw me shoot that man."

Shelton said a hat with his DNA on it could have come from anywhere.

Witnesses testified DNA evidence linked Shelton to a ski-mask-type hat found in a backyard in the 4700 block of Euclid Avenue and gloves found in a dumpster behind a bar near the crime scene.

A group of roofers stopped after Smith's car rolled into the back of one of their trucks. They found Smith wounded in the car and saw a suspicious man, who limped and wore a similar hat, walking away from the crime scene.

The roofers saw the man throw items in a dumpster behind a bar off Chicago Avenue. The gloves and a revolver were found inside the dumpster.

Another witness followed the man in an SUV and saw the hat fall from him as he continued to flee.