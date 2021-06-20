60 years in prison for defendant who gunned man down over 'words'

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court judge sentenced a 23-year-old man Friday to 60 years in prison for fatally shooting a man in the back of the head as he walked away following an exchange of words in 2019.

Lamar T. Showers, of Gary, had no regard for a grandmother and her young grandson, who were inside the Save gas station in the 4800 block of Broadway when Showers fired the fatal shots, Judge Salvador Vasquez said.

Darrian D. Hill, 19, died as a result of the shooting.

"And for what?" Vasquez said. "Words. Words."

Hill's murder, like so many cases the judge sees, was preventable, he said.

"Circumstances that but for a split second in time, people could have just walked away," Vasquez said. "No one gets hurt. No one dies."

Darrian Hill's mother, Corrie Hill, said her son had just received a raise at work and purchased his first vehicle.

Showers robbed her son of his future, just as he was starting on the road to adulthood, she said.

She said she's seen Showers' young daughter in court, and it upsets her that his little girl won't get to grow up with her father.