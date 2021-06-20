60 years in prison for defendant who gunned man down over 'words'

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court judge sentenced a 23-year-old man Friday to 60 years in prison for fatally shooting a man in the back of the head as he walked away following an exchange of words in 2019.
Lamar T. Showers, of Gary, had no regard for a grandmother and her young grandson, who were inside the Save gas station in the 4800 block of Broadway when Showers fired the fatal shots, Judge Salvador Vasquez said.
Darrian D. Hill, 19, died as a result of the shooting.
"And for what?" Vasquez said. "Words. Words."
Hill's murder, like so many cases the judge sees, was preventable, he said.
"Circumstances that but for a split second in time, people could have just walked away," Vasquez said. "No one gets hurt. No one dies."
Darrian Hill's mother, Corrie Hill, said her son had just received a raise at work and purchased his first vehicle.
Showers robbed her son of his future, just as he was starting on the road to adulthood, she said.
She said she's seen Showers' young daughter in court, and it upsets her that his little girl won't get to grow up with her father.
She asked Showers to spend his time in prison thinking about how his actions affect not just him, but his own family and others.
"One of these days I will be able to forgive you," she said. "But not today."
Darrian Hill's grandmother, Sherlene Hill, said he was a beautiful, handsome young man.
He did whatever she asked, and always gave her a little nod to say "good morning," she said. The family will never see him get married or have children.
"I"m not angry. I don't hate you. I don't hate your family," she said. "I'm just so sorry it had to happen."
Showers was convicted of murder in May following a weeklong jury trial. He subsequently pleaded guilty to a firearm enhancement.
Defense attorney Scott King said Showers had three juvenile cases and successfully completed requirements imposed by the court. He has several pending cases, but the murder case was his first conviction as an adult.
King said it remained unclear what exactly was said during Showers' and Hill's confrontation at the gas station.
"This was not an act of execution," he said.
He asked for a sentence of 45 years for murder and suggested Vasquez suspended any sentence imposed for the firearm enhancement.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Patrick Grindlay said the judge permitted jurors to consider lesser offenses, but they ultimately convicted Showers of murder.
Showers' juvenile record started at age 13 and included violent crimes, he said.
Darrian Hill did not have a gun and was walking away from Showers when Showers fired two shots, striking Hill in the back of the head, Grindlay said.
He showed photos of the boy and his grandmother inside the gas station just before the gunshots shattered a glass door and caused Hill to collapse on the ground outside.
Grindlay rejected King's assertion that the circumstances were unlikely to happen again.
"This was a random stranger at a gas station," he said. "Who knows what else the defendant is capable of."
Showers apologized to the Hills and said he made a "very stupid" decision.
"I truly, truly feel for you. I really do," he said.
He promised he would take the Hills' advice and get his head on straight.
Vasquez said the shooting was so horrific, any sentence under the advisory term of 55 years would be in appropriate. He sentenced Showers to an additional five years for the firearm enhancement, for a total of 60 years.
Showers must serve at least 75% of his sentence. He plans to appeal, King said.