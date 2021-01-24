61 Hoosier children died of abuse or neglect during 2019, DCS report shows

The number of Hoosier children dying from abuse or neglect declined slightly in 2019, though still is well above prior years, according to new data from the Indiana Department of Child Services.

The 2019 DCS Child Fatality Report, which covers the Jan. 1 through Dec. 31 period, shows 61 Hoosier children died directly as a result of abuse or neglect, including three abused children and one neglected child in Lake County, one abused child and one neglected child in LaPorte County, and one neglected child in Jasper County.

The statewide total is less than the 65 abuse and neglect deaths recorded in both the 2018 calendar year and during the state's 2017 budget year, which ran from July 1, 2016, to June 30, 2017.

Those numbers cannot be directly compared, however, because DCS switched to calendar year reporting for its 2018 tally of child abuse and neglect deaths, in accordance with a state law mandating the change.

There were 26 abuse and neglect deaths between July 1 and Dec. 31, 2017, according to DCS.

Records show Indiana tallied 59 child abuse and neglect fatalities during the 2016 budget year, 77 in 2015, 66 in 2014, 49 in 2013, 34 in 2012, 40 in 2011, and 25 in 2010.