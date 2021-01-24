61 Hoosier children died of abuse or neglect during 2019, DCS report shows

The number of Hoosier children dying from abuse or neglect declined slightly in 2019, though still is well above prior years, according to new data from the Indiana Department of Child Services.
The 2019 DCS Child Fatality Report, which covers the Jan. 1 through Dec. 31 period, shows 61 Hoosier children died directly as a result of abuse or neglect, including three abused children and one neglected child in Lake County, one abused child and one neglected child in LaPorte County, and one neglected child in Jasper County.
The statewide total is less than the 65 abuse and neglect deaths recorded in both the 2018 calendar year and during the state's 2017 budget year, which ran from July 1, 2016, to June 30, 2017.
Those numbers cannot be directly compared, however, because DCS switched to calendar year reporting for its 2018 tally of child abuse and neglect deaths, in accordance with a state law mandating the change.
There were 26 abuse and neglect deaths between July 1 and Dec. 31, 2017, according to DCS.
Records show Indiana tallied 59 child abuse and neglect fatalities during the 2016 budget year, 77 in 2015, 66 in 2014, 49 in 2013, 34 in 2012, 40 in 2011, and 25 in 2010.
Altogether, 276 child deaths that occurred during 2019 were investigated by local and state officials to determine whether suspicions of child abuse or neglect were valid, up from 242 investigations in 2018.
The 32-page Child Fatality Report details the causes and circumstances of each of the 61 child deaths where abuse or neglect was substantiated.
It does not, however, specify the names or hometowns of the children, or the legal dispositions of the perpetrators.
"We owe it to our communities to study the circumstances surrounding the death of any child," said DCS Director Terry Stigdon.
"Each year, this report is used to inform policy, practice and legislation aimed at protecting Hoosier children."
According to the report, 56% of the 18 fatally abused Hoosier children were younger than 1 year old. Of the 43 child-neglect deaths, 42% never reached their first birthdays.
The victim in 47 of the 61 fatalities (77%) was 3 years old or younger, continuing a state and national trend of young children being most at risk of dying from abuse or neglect, according to the report.
The majority of children dying from abuse suffered fatal head trauma, followed by gunshot wounds, and beating and/or kicking, the report said.
The largest share of children dying from neglect either drowned; were improperly restrained in a vehicle; ingested poison, alcohol or drugs; or suffocated, generally as a result of unsafe sleep practices.
The perpetrator in the majority of child abuse and neglect deaths was the child's biological parent or the parent's partner, the report said.
It found the top risk factors leading to a child's death from abuse or neglect were substance abuse, low income, unemployment and a history of domestic violence.
Lack of supervision also frequently was cited in death investigations. Caregivers were found responsible in seven drownings, and three children died after they or another child accessed an unsecured firearm.
DCS had a prior substantiated history with the families of 12 of the 61 children (19%) before their deaths, according to the report.
Indiana law requires all Hoosiers to report suspected cases of child abuse or neglect to the state's child abuse hotline at 800-800-5556, or to local police.