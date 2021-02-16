62 pounds of illegal drugs taken off the streets, local drug task force reports

LAPORTE — The LaPorte County Drug Task force is measuring its busy past year in the number of pounds of drugs taken off the streets.

The force said it seized nearly 59 pounds of marijuana, nearly 2 pounds of methamphetamine, nearly 1 1/2 pounds of cocaine and nearly a half-pound of heroin last year.

This is in addition to seizing 62 guns and arresting 129 people, the group said.

"The LaPorte County Drug Task Force continues to aggressively investigate the illegal distribution of narcotics and firearms, while investigating the sources of those drugs and firearms from inside and outside of LaPorte County," Task Force Cmdr. Lt. Tim Richardson said.

"The task force has shown great success due to the cooperation with surrounding agencies, as well as the public's assistance," he said.

"Although 2020’s operations were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the unit remained successful in disrupting several drug trafficking organizations," Richardson said. "A record number of firearms were also seized in 2020."

"I am proud of the work and dedication that each investigator puts forth daily to preserve the quality of life within our community," he said.