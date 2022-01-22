65 officers in Porter County recognized for saving lives using Narcan

PORTER COUNTY — Sixty-five officers from throughout Porter County were recognized for their life-saving actions using Narcan to revive overdose patients.
The Porter County Substance Abuse Council and the council's Drunk Driving Task Force recently presented the Phoenix Award to 65 officers.
Chuck Harris, former Porter County coroner, established the Phoenix Award for first responders who curtailed overdoses with Narcan more than five years ago, when the opioid epidemic began to rapidly escalate. Harris currently serves as the Porter County Substance Abuse Council president.
“As coroner, you see the ultimate results of the overdose, after the fact,” Harris said. “By the time I arrived on a scene, the first responders had worked on the victim to revive them from the overdose without success.”
Deaths from opioids have increased due to fentanyl. This has caused the need for multiple doses of Narcan to be required to revive the individual.
In the 12-month period ending in April 2021, there was a 32% increase in fatal overdoses in Indiana, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
"The once novel life-saving strategy of administering Narcan has morphed into a common and accepted best practice, and Indiana now serves the community via vending machines in Porter County and across Indiana," officials said in the news release.
Porter County recorded 36 overdose deaths for 2021.
“Every Porter County police department has been able to assist the community with life saving strategies," said Porter County Substance Abuse Council Executive Director Dawn Pelc. "As the hub in the substance use and addiction field, Porter County Substance Abuse Council is honored to present 65 responding officers with the Phoenix Award."
Of Valparaiso Police Department, the award was given to: Lt. Jerame Simpson, Officer John Patston, Officer John Nuppnau; Officer Michelle Kodicek, Officer Mark Lamotte, Officer Jeff Kopil; Officer Jacob Myers, Officer Jon Watson, Officer Ryan Sobierajski, Officer Chris Allison, Officer Caleb Hall, Officer Jason Wray, Officer Carol Pytynia, Officer Ben Teufel and Officer John Patston.
Members of the Portage Police Department who were recognized includes: Officer Robert Demitroulas, Officer Katie Crook, Lt. Troy Williams, Lt. Joseph Mokol, Officer Lou Stanko, Officer Cortney Overton, Officer Mark Speckhard, Officer Andrew Smith, Officer Creighton Price, Lt. Janis Crafton, Officer Brian Graves, Officer Jake Wirick, Officer Laura Lightfoot, Officer Anthony Ortiz, Officer Flora McHenry, Cpl. Robert Nichols, Officer Daniel Martinez, Officer Benjamin Tobey, Officer Steven McGraw, Officer David Hudson, Officer Alex Leighty, Officer Anthony Bohling, Officer Jesus Campos, Officer Demario Hathorne, Officer Gabriel Acevedo, Officer Christopher Leer and Officer Brandon Gardenhire.
Those presented with the award from the Porter County Sheriff’s Department includes: Cpl. Bob Gosbin, Cpl. Tim Bell, Cpl. Nathan Graf, Detective Bill Marshall, Officer Bill Knapp; Officer Doug Schafer, Officer Chris Winterhaler, Officer Jamison Smith, Officer Chris Vanderpool, Officer Tyler Ball, Officer Tyler McKinney, Officer Matthew Reynolds, Officer Andrew Brunton and Officer Aaron Estrada.
Burns Harbor Police Department's Cpl. Austin Haynes, Sgt. Timothy Lucas and Asst. Chief Jeremy McHargue received the award, as well as Porter Police Department officers Tawni Komisarcik and Jason Holaway.
Chesterton Police Department Officer Alexias DeJesus and Hebron Police Department Assistant Chief Scott Sejda were also honored.