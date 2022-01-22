65 officers in Porter County recognized for saving lives using Narcan

PORTER COUNTY — Sixty-five officers from throughout Porter County were recognized for their life-saving actions using Narcan to revive overdose patients.

The Porter County Substance Abuse Council and the council's Drunk Driving Task Force recently presented the Phoenix Award to 65 officers.

Chuck Harris, former Porter County coroner, established the Phoenix Award for first responders who curtailed overdoses with Narcan more than five years ago, when the opioid epidemic began to rapidly escalate. Harris currently serves as the Porter County Substance Abuse Council president.

“As coroner, you see the ultimate results of the overdose, after the fact,” Harris said. “By the time I arrived on a scene, the first responders had worked on the victim to revive them from the overdose without success.”

Deaths from opioids have increased due to fentanyl. This has caused the need for multiple doses of Narcan to be required to revive the individual.

In the 12-month period ending in April 2021, there was a 32% increase in fatal overdoses in Indiana, according to the Centers for Disease Control.