$66.5 million settlement reached for claims against NWI cardiology group, hospital

CROWN POINT — Attorneys announced a $66.5 million settlement on behalf of about 260 patients, who alleged a Northwest Indiana cardiology group performed unnecessary cardiac procedures and device implantations.

The law firms of Theodoros & Rooth, of Merrillville, and Cohen & Malad LLP, of Indianapolis, represented hundreds of patients who sued Dr. Arvind Gandhi, his associates at Cardiology Associates of Northwest Indiana and Community Hospital in Munster.

The settlement comes after more than six years of litigation, according to a news release.

The settlement was reached "with a Northwest Indiana cardiology group, a Northwest Indiana hospital and with the participation of the Indiana Patient's Compensation Fund," the release states.

In total, the attorneys represented clients in about 300 lawsuits alleging Gandhi performed procedures that weren't needed.

The suits alleged Gandhi and his associates performed unnecessary pacemaker and defibrillator implantations, open-heart surgeries, angiograms and stenting — going back decades — because of the large monetary reimbursements the procedures bring.

Cardiology Associates of Northwest Indiana had offices in Munster and Hammond.