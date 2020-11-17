$66.5 million settlement reached for claims against NWI cardiology group, hospital

CROWN POINT — Attorneys announced a $66.5 million settlement on behalf of about 260 patients, who alleged a Northwest Indiana cardiology group performed unnecessary cardiac procedures and device implantations.
The law firms of Theodoros & Rooth, of Merrillville, and Cohen & Malad LLP, of Indianapolis, represented hundreds of patients who sued Dr. Arvind Gandhi, his associates at Cardiology Associates of Northwest Indiana and Community Hospital in Munster.
The settlement comes after more than six years of litigation, according to a news release.
The settlement was reached "with a Northwest Indiana cardiology group, a Northwest Indiana hospital and with the participation of the Indiana Patient's Compensation Fund," the release states.
In total, the attorneys represented clients in about 300 lawsuits alleging Gandhi performed procedures that weren't needed.
The suits alleged Gandhi and his associates performed unnecessary pacemaker and defibrillator implantations, open-heart surgeries, angiograms and stenting — going back decades — because of the large monetary reimbursements the procedures bring.
Cardiology Associates of Northwest Indiana had offices in Munster and Hammond.
The suits also accused Community Hospital of failing to respond to warnings about Gandhi from other hospital physicians.
The defendants "deny that they had engaged in any negligent or otherwise improper conduct and deny any liability relative to the claims," the plaintiffs' attorneys said.
"The specific terms of the settlement are confidential. Paperwork from the claimants or their estates are being completed to consummate the settlement," the release stated.
When reached by phone Monday, attorney Barry Rooth declined to comment because of the confidentiality agreement.
Gandhi retired in fall 2015, the same year a Lake Superior Court jury returned the first verdict against him in a civil case.
The jury awarded Sharon Greer, the widow of local grocery store manager Ken Greer, $450,000 in December 2015.
Gandhi and his practice, Cardiology Associates of Northwest Indiana, were accused of improperly treating an infection in Ken Greer's pacemaker in October 2011. Greer died the same month at age 65.
Demonstrators rally outside Valparaiso post office to protest USPS changes
VALPARAISO — Drivers honked and waved in support of the U.S. Postal Service as more than a dozen protesters waved signs Saturday in support of voting by mail and keeping the 245-year-old public agency afloat.
Jon Groth was one of the first to show up at the Valparaiso Post Office Saturday morning to show his support for the postal service.
Groth served in the Army from 1970 to 1972, stationed in Germany, he said. Members of the military cast absentee ballots by mail.
“I’ve sent mail from Africa, from Europe, and I can’t remember anything ever getting lost,” he said.
Reactions Saturday morning included “a lot of thumbs up and waves,” Groth said. “I haven’t gotten the finger yet.”
A few drivers rolled down their windows and yelled, “Trump 2020.”
President Donald Trump has railed against voting by mail, saying it creates too many opportunities for fraud. He has not presented evidence in support of his claim.
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, appointed by Trump, is heavily invested in USPS competitors. Under his leadership, the postal service has removed a number of mail drop boxes throughout the nation and dismantled electronic sorting machines.
Some Americans have complained that mail delivery is being slowed, delaying prescriptions and other essential mail.
Susan Swarner, on the Valparaiso Democratic Committee, stressed the importance of protecting the mail service during the pandemic, especially with the presidential election this year.
In Indiana, an absentee ballot that doesn’t arrive by noon on Election Day isn’t counted, regardless of the postmark.
“We need to save our post office. It’s an iconic American system that has worked well for many years,” Sue Anderson said.
Changes are being made without any science or statistics or data offered in support, she said.
“I don’t know how you can have a democracy unless you can vote,” said Terry Anderson, Sue’s husband.
“I’m sympathetic to reducing post office costs in line with the reduced mail volume since the invention of email,” Lou Denkle said, but he criticized “the arrival of all this magical cost-cutting” without providing reasons for the actions.
“It appears to be voter suppression in a different way,” he said.
“I’m very much against the privatization of essential services in this country,” Drew Wenger said.
Valparaiso Democrats are sending a mailer to registered voters to detail how to ask for an absentee ballot, he said.
“I guarantee you it’s going to be a very high turnout election year,” Wenger said.
A record number of absentee ballots were cast in Porter County this spring, more than 15 times the 941 cast in 2016.
Indiana is one of a handful of states that require absentee voters to provide a reason they can’t vote in person. That rule was waived for the primary but not for the general election.
Wenger said voting in person is problematic for the elderly because it increases their risk of exposure to COVID-19. The majority of poll workers are older, too.
“A lot of them cancel last minute,” he said.
Carol McCreery and Frances Saar are voting absentee or early this year because they are planning to be poll workers. Saar has worked the polls for the past 20 or so elections, she said.
“I think it’s terrible, because it will interfere with the election, and they’re doing this intentionally, in my mind,” McCreery said.
“For those seniors confined to home, the mail is very important to us,” Saar said. “It’s kind of fun to get those little surprise packages in the mail.”
