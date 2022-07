7-year-old boy killed in homicide, officials say

EAST CHICAGO — A 7-year-old boy was killed in a homicide in East Chicago on Tuesday morning, the Lake County coroner's office said.

East Chicago Police Department received several calls of shots fired on 3500 Pennsylvania Street at approximately 1 a.m. Its ShotSpotter system alerted police to five rounds of shots fired, but nobody was located on the scene, police said.

Officers then proceeded to St. Catherine's Hospital to see if anybody could be found there with a gunshot wound. There, they identified a van going toward the emergency room at a high speed.

In the van was an adult female carrying a 7-year-old boy. All parties were removed from the van, and it was taken as evidence.

Officers on scene secured the van, due to firearms, spent shell casing, blood splatter and a 30 round magazine in plain view.

The boy was identified at St. Catherine's Hospital emergency room by death investigators as Jermiah Moore. His address was unknown. He died due to a gunshot wound.

Detectives are awaiting a formal statement from witnesses and family members in the van with the child.

Assisting agencies included Lake County coroner's office, Lake County Crime Scene Investigations and East Chicago Police Department.

Anyone with more information can contact Detective Daniel Ponce at dponce@eastchicago.com or 219-391-8318.

"Any time a child is the victim of senseless gun violence it affects and saddens us all," East Chicago Police Chief Jose Rivera said in a news release. "Thoughts, prayers and caring emoji’s on social media will not bring the shooter to justice. We need witnesses or anyone with information to come forward and cooperate with our Detectives. We can’t allow these cowardly thugs to randomly open fire in our community with impunity. Our department will use all the resources we have available to help us catch the shooter and any person involved in today’s homicide of an innocent child."