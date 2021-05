7-year-old struck by car in Griffith in stable condition; crash still under investigation

GRIFFITH — The family of a 7-year-old boy airlifted to a trauma center after being struck by a car Saturday told police he is in stable condition and is recovering from injuries that were not life-threatening injuries, an official said.

Griffith police are awaiting results from the Indiana Department of Toxicology that would determine if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash, the Department said in a news release Wednesday.

The boy was hit shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of Park West Boulevard, Griffith police Cmdr. Keith Martin previously said. The crash happened in the front yard of an apartment building.

The boy was airlifted to Comer Children's Hospital.

The driver of the vehicle was restrained by a passersby at the scene until officers arrived, Martin said. He was transported to Community Hospital in Munster, where he was evaluated and later released.

The crash remains under investigation.

