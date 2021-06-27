 Skip to main content
70-year-old killed in attempted robbery, police say
GARY — A 70-year-old Gary man was fatally shot at a gas station early Saturday when two men tried to rob him, police said.

The Lake County coroner identified the deceased as Wallace Broadnax. He was pronounced dead Saturday at 8:10 a.m. His death has been ruled a homicide.

Gary Police responded around 7:10 a.m. to a Clark gas station, located at 2295 Grant St., in regard to an assault with firearm call.

An investigation shows Broadnax was returning to his parked vehicle when two men approached and tried to rob him. It is unclear if one or both were armed with guns, Gary police said.

Broadnax was shot and the two men fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction. Gary Police, with the assistance of Lake County Sheriff's K-9s, tried to track the suspects but were unable to locate, police said.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

