72-year-old pulled from Lake Michigan dies, officials say

CHESTERTON — A 72-year-old Illinois man who was pulled from Lake Michigan on Sunday by Indiana Dunes State Park lifeguards has died, officials said Monday morning.

Autopsy and toxicology results are pending for the deceased, identified as Kirshnaraju Rudraraju, of Woodridge, according to the Porter County coroner's office.

He died Sunday afternoon, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Rudraraju reportedly disappeared under the water around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

"Lifeguards immediately started a search of the swim area as conservation officers, Porter Fire Department, Porter Police Department, and Porter County EMS responded to the scene," DNR spokesman Tyler Brock said Sunday.

"After approximately 15 minutes, lifeguards located the man submerged in approximately 7 feet of water, 100 feet from shore," he said. "Lifeguards brought him to the surface and started CPR while bringing him to shore."

Indiana conservation officers also took part in the rescue, officials said.

"On shore, a conservation officer and an off-duty firefighter from the Indianapolis Fire Department continued CPR," Brock said. "First responders from the Porter Fire Department and Porter County EMS continued advanced care, and the man was transported to Northwest Health Porter Hospital."

The DNR Law Enforcement Central Dispatch Center and the Porter County Central Communications Center also assisted. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.