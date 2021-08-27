75-year-old Portage man charged in slashing, police say

PORTAGE — A 75-year-old Portage man faces a felony battery charge after police said they responded to a report of a disturbance and found another man in a white T-shirt covered in blood.

Daniel Lesher is accused of slashing the 45-year-old man's right eyebrow with a knife, Portage police said.

The injured man told police that Lesher disagreed with the way he was parenting and showed up at his home shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of Glenwood Street to argue, according to police.

He said Lesher arrived at his house carrying a knife and made two unsuccessful attempts to stab him, according to the incident report. The man said he kicked Lesher, at which time Lesher got back in his truck.

As the dispute continued, Lesher rolled down the window of his truck and slashed at the other man, cutting his eyebrow, police said. Lesher then drove away, but police arrived before he could leave the area.

The injured man voiced a threat to kill Lesher while speaking with police, at which time an officer warned him not to make such threats.

The man replied he was upset because, "his (expletive) eye got cut," according to the incident report.