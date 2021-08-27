 Skip to main content
75-year-old Portage man charged in slashing, police say
PORTAGE — A 75-year-old Portage man faces a felony battery charge after police said they responded to a report of a disturbance and found another man in a white T-shirt covered in blood.

Daniel Lesher is accused of slashing the 45-year-old man's right eyebrow with a knife, Portage police said.

The injured man told police that Lesher disagreed with the way he was parenting and showed up at his home shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of Glenwood Street to argue, according to police.

He said Lesher arrived at his house carrying a knife and made two unsuccessful attempts to stab him, according to the incident report. The man said he kicked Lesher, at which time Lesher got back in his truck.

As the dispute continued, Lesher rolled down the window of his truck and slashed at the other man, cutting his eyebrow, police said. Lesher then drove away, but police arrived before he could leave the area.

The injured man voiced a threat to kill Lesher while speaking with police, at which time an officer warned him not to make such threats.

The man replied he was upset because, "his (expletive) eye got cut," according to the incident report.

Police said they recovered the utility knife in question from Lesher's truck and he told them he went to the house to pick up a shotgun out of concern of the other man's prior alcohol and drug use. The confrontation led to the dispute and Lesher reportedly admitted to cutting the other man.

Lesher, who is charged with battery with a deadly weapon, is scheduled to appear for an initial hearing Friday morning before Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

