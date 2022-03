'8 ball' jacket helped police identify driver in homicide, records show

CROWN POINT — A Hammond woman wore a black and white jacket with an "8 ball" symbol on it the night she served as a getaway driver for two men following a fatal shooting at a Gary gas station, court records allege.

Aaliyah L. Collins, 20, was arrested last week on one count of murder in the homicide of Gabriel D. Akins in January outside a Clark gas station in the 2600 block of West Fifth Avenue.

Akins, 28, was found dead about 10 a.m. Jan. 23 inside a black 2006 Jeep, which had crashed into a fence at a business across the street from the gas station.

A Lake Criminal Court magistrate entered a preliminary plea of not guilty Friday on Collins' behalf. Collins, who told the magistrate she planned to hire a private attorney, also is facing a petition to revoke her probation for a 2019 misdemeanor conviction for battery resulting in bodily injury.

The Jeep was still idling when a passerby found Akins and called police, but detectives gathered surveillance videos that showed Akins was shot about midnight Jan. 22 after he got into the Jeep and attempted to pull away from the gas station, according to court documents.

The two men who allegedly accompanied Collins to the gas station were not named in court records.

The videos showed Akins arrived at the gas station about 10:45 p.m. in the black Jeep, put air into one of the Jeep's tires and parked just south of the front door to the gas station.

About 11:40 p.m., Collins parked her gray Chevrolet Malibu next to the Jeep, and two men got out of her car, court records state.

One of the men was tall and thin, with a silver and black jacket and face mask. The other man was short and thin, with a black hooded sweatshirt with its hood pulled up and a face mask.

Collins, who was wearing a black and white jacket with an "8 ball" symbol on its back, red pants, red gym shoes and no mask, briefly got out of the Malibu before returning to the driver's seat, records allege.

One of the men walked the perimeter of the gas station while the other went inside. The men met up outside the gas station near a propane tank cage, where they appeared to conceal themselves, documents state.

As Akins attempted to pull away in the black Jeep, the man in the black hoodie produced a black semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine from his waistband and fired one shot into the rear driver's side window of the Jeep, according to court records.

The Jeep could be seen rocking slightly before traveling north onto Fifth Avenue and coming to rest against the fence across the street.

Both men returned to Collins' car, and she drove east on Wabash Avenue with her headlights off, records state.

Police used a license plate reader system to trace the Malibu back to Collins and executed a search warrant for the car Jan. 26. Inside the car, officers found a receipt from a Hammond bar with Collins' name on it that showed she made a purchase about two hours after Akins was killed, documents state.

Surveillance video showed Collins wore the "8 ball" jacket, red pants and red shoes while she was inside the Hammond bar, according to court records.

Anyone with information about the identity of the two men involved in Akins' homicide is asked to call Cpl. Daryl Gordon, of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit, at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.