8-year-old NWI girl shot in head dies at Illinois hospital, police say

EAST CHICAGO — The 8-year-old girl who was shot while she was in her living room doing homework last week has died at an Illinois hospital.
The girl died Wednesday after suffering a gunshot would to the head, said East Chicago Deputy Police Chief Jose Rivera. Her identity has not yet been released by police or the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.
Feds are offering a $5,000 reward for information that will lead to the arrest of those responsible in the shooting of the girl in East Chicago late Thursday.
On Saturday the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms announced the reward amount, asking anyone with information to contact the agency at 1-888-283-8477 or email ATFTips@atf.gov. Individuals can also submit anonymous tips through the Reportit App available on Google Play and the Apple App Store.
“The public’s assistance is imperative in identifying those responsible for this heinous crime,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge Kristin de Tineo of the Chicago Field Division. “We are dedicated to working closely with the East Chicago Police Department and the community and will follow every lead until justice is served.”
Kimberly Nerheim, ATF public information officer, asked that tipsters be as detailed as possible and provide contact information for an agent to contact if a reward is being sought.
Shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday the girl was shot in the head by a stray bullet in the 4500 block of Magoun Avenue. She was taken to an Illinois hospital and was in critical condition. A preliminary investigation indicated an unidentified person began shooting outside the home when a stray bullet penetrated the building's north side.
The bullet struck the girl in the head while she was sitting in the living room doing homework, Rivera said.
Individuals with information about the shooting can also contact the East Chicago Police Department Detective Miguel Pena at 219-391-8318 or the anonymous tip line at 219-291-8500.
“Anytime a child is the victim of senseless gun violence it affects and saddens us all,” said Rivera. “Our detectives are working hard on this case and we'll use all the resources we have available to apprehend the individual(s) involved in this senseless shooting.”
Albert Verduzco
Allen Coapstick
Amauri Cowan
Anna Marie Grcich
Anthony Alexander
Antonio Perkins
April Wilson
Carl Reed
Carlos Sainz
Cody Ray Qualls
Damian Jones
Daniel Dillman
Darin Walker
Deana Janiak
Degerie Scott
Denise Smith
Dewann Crook
Donta Stewart
Elizabeth Michel
Eric Sims
Eric Sims
Evelyn Richards
Fermin Baltazer Rosales Jr.
Frederic Dellenbach
Hector Navarro Gomez
Iyesha Howard
Jacob Dillon
Jacqueline Jancek
Jeanette Rodriguez
Jerry Robert Moore
Jesse Leon
Jesus Navarro
John Idzik
John Smiley
Joseph Becerra
Joseph Dawson
Kelly Hric
Kevin Riley
Kyle Bentley
Larry Weatherspoon
Mark Rebeil
Maurice Bentley
Melissa Kinley
Michael Medrano
Mustafa Udaipurwala
Olivia Haskett
Oscar Hernandez
Paul Arnold
Richard Lucas
Robert Gale
Robert Greiner
Robert Hudson Jr.
Robert Jackson
Rodolfo Medina
Roosevelt Dushun Williams
Ross McCracken
Samantha Smolka
Shawn Stephens
Skyler Bulla
Stefphanie Westerhoff
Steve Jenkins
Steven Flores
Taneshia Beasley
Timothy Patten Jackson
Todd J. Dickerson
Troy Lamont Hearst
Tyree Hall
Wiley McGee
Williams Michael Wilson
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.