81-year-old man missing from Hammond, police say

HAMMOND — Police are seeking help finding an 81-year-old man who went missing Friday.

A Silvert Alert was issued Saturday night for Augusto Echevarria, a 5-foot-6 Hispanic male. Echevarria has gray and black hair with brown eyes and weighs 230 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a faded yellow shirt, white towel around his neck, black pants and black shoes, police said. He was driving a white Kia Soul with an Indiana license plate of 561TMA.

Echevarria was last seen on Friday and is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, police said.

Anyone with information should contact 911.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.