83-year-old attacked, robbed by man in medical mask, police say
83-year-old attacked, robbed by man in medical mask, police say

STOCK - police car (ford interceptor)
Times Staff

EAST CHICAGO — An 83-year-old man was attacked and robbed by a man in a medical mask, police said.

The attack happened Sunday morning when the assailant approached the senior near 148th Street and Walsh Avenue in East Chicago, said Deputy Police Chief Jose Rivera.

An older, heavy-set African American man in a mask struck up a conversation with the 83-year-old and then punched him in the face, police said.

He then pushed the senior down and took his wallet and and keys. The victim suffered a cut on his lip from being struck. Police did obtain surveillance video in the area briefly showing the attacker approaching the victim, but it was too grainy to see a clear image.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Chicago Police Department at 219-391-8400.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz

