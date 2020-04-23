83-year-old attacked, robbed by man in medical mask, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EAST CHICAGO — An 83-year-old man was attacked and robbed by a man in a medical mask, police said.

The attack happened Sunday morning when the assailant approached the senior near 148th Street and Walsh Avenue in East Chicago, said Deputy Police Chief Jose Rivera.

An older, heavy-set African American man in a mask struck up a conversation with the 83-year-old and then punched him in the face, police said.

He then pushed the senior down and took his wallet and and keys. The victim suffered a cut on his lip from being struck. Police did obtain surveillance video in the area briefly showing the attacker approaching the victim, but it was too grainy to see a clear image.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Chicago Police Department at 219-391-8400.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.