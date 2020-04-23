83-year-old attacked, robbed by man in medical mask, police say

×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
EAST CHICAGO — An 83-year-old man was attacked and robbed by a man in a medical mask, police said.
The attack happened Sunday morning when the assailant approached the senior near 148th Street and Walsh Avenue in East Chicago, said Deputy Police Chief Jose Rivera.
An older, heavy-set African American man in a mask struck up a conversation with the 83-year-old and then punched him in the face, police said.
He then pushed the senior down and took his wallet and and keys. The victim suffered a cut on his lip from being struck. Police did obtain surveillance video in the area briefly showing the attacker approaching the victim, but it was too grainy to see a clear image.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Chicago Police Department at 219-391-8400.
Harley David Plawecki
Age: 38 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 2003170 Arrest Date: April 13, 2020 Offense Description: Burglary
Class: Felony
Tasha Lynn Prieto
Age: 31 Residence: East Chicago Booking Number: 2003172 Arrest Date: April 13, 2020 Offense Description: Domestic battery - simple assault
Class: Misdemeanor
Andrika Annette Conner
Age: 26 Residence: Chicago, Illinois Booking Number: 2003168 Arrest Date: April 13, 2020 Offense Description: Battery with bodily waste, disobeying a declaration of disaster emergency, refusal to aid an officer
Class: Felony
Henry Clay Huff
Age: 47 Residence: Gary Booking Number: 2003161 Arrest Date: April 10, 2020 Offense Description: OWI - endangerment, operating a vehicle as a habitual traffic offender
Class: Felony
Sean Michael Slack
Age: 47 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 2003165 Arrest Date: April 13, 2020 Offense Description: OWI - endangerment; communication - interfere in the reporting of a crime
Class: Misdemeanor
Trevaughn Zaerea Hunter
Age: 33 Residence: Gary Booking Number: 2003158 Arrest Date: April 12, 2020 Offense Description: Vehicle theft
Class: Felony
Devoed Law
Age: 68 Residence: Hammond Booking Number: 2003148 Arrest Date: April 11, 2020 Offense Description: Habitual traffic offender, OWI - endangerment, OWI
Class: Felony, misdemeanor
Frank Anthony Magallan
Age: 35 Residence: Gary Booking Number: 2003143 Arrest Date: April 10, 2020 Offense Description: Strangulation, domestic battery, intimidation
Class: Felony, misdemeanor
Gregory Nash
Age: 47 Residence: Gary Booking Number: 2003197 Arrest Date: April 10, 2020 Offense Description: Public Administration - Escape; domestic battery
Class: Felony
Joey Jay Havlin
Age: 58 Residence: Hammond Booking Number: 2003141 Arrest Date: April 10, 2020 Offense Description: Resisting law enforcement - use of vehicle; OWI - endangerment
Class: Felony, misdemeanor
Keith Michael Gardenhire
Age: 43 Residence: Griffith Booking Number: 2003147 Arrest Date: April 11, 2020 Offense Description: Possession of cocaine or narcotic
Class: Felony
Sury Suday Diaz-Procallo
Age: 20 Residence: Hammond Booking Number: 2003142 Arrest Date: April 11, 2020 Offense Description: Domestic battery - moderate bodily injury
Class: Felony
Terry Lee Taylor Jr.
Age: 32 Residence: East Chicago Booking Number: 2003144 Arrest Date: April 10, 2020 Offense Description: Intimidation
Class: Felony
Thomas Manuel Delacruz
Age: 31 Residence: Hammond Booking Number: 2003149 Arrest Date: April 11, 2020 Offense Description: Hold for U.S. Marshalls, Dealing marijuana
Class: Felony
Tyjuan Deantie Seals
Age: 30 Residence: Hammond Booking Number: 2003145 Arrest Date: April 10, 2020 Offense Description: Possession of handgun without a license
Class: Felony
Austin Tyler Sluiter
Age: 29 Residence: Schererville Booking Number(s): 2003195 Arrest Date: April 16, 2020 Offense Description: Possession of hypodermic syringe or needle
Class: Felony
Provided
Danny Roger Kawzinski
Age: 59 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 2003200 Arrest Date: April 16, 2020 Offense Description: Intimidation
Class: Felony
Provided
David Blaze Rocchi Jr.
Age: 31 Residence: Hobart Booking Number(s): 2003206 Arrest Date: April 17, 2020 Offense Description: Possession of cocaine/narcotic drug
Class: Felony
Provided
Emmanuel Castillo
Age: 21 Residence: Hammond Booking Number(s): 2003207 Arrest Date: April 17, 2020 Offense Description: Domestic battery
Class: Misdemeanor
Provided
Heder Issac Muniz
Age: 19 Residence: Hobart Booking Number(s): 2003201 Arrest Date: April 16, 2020 Offense Description: Sex crime - possession of child pornography
Class: Felony
Provided
Julian Sebastino Giberson
Age: 18 Residence: Hammond Booking Number(s): 2003192 Arrest Date: April 16, 2020 Offense Description: Resisting law enforcement - use of vehicle
Class: Felony
Provided
Justin Bere Sims
Age: 24 Residence: Hobart Booking Number(s): 2003197 Arrest Date: April 16, 2020 Offense Description: Arson
Class: Felony
Provided
Larry William Dash
Age: 80 Residence: Highland Booking Number(s): 2003204 Arrest Date: April 16, 2020 Offense Description: Intimidation
Class: Felony
Provided
Markeece Marvel Crenshaw
Age: 21 Residence: East Chicago Booking Number(s): 2003202 Arrest Date: April 16, 2020 Offense Description: Rape - intercourse
Class: Felony
Provided
Robert Quinn Zimmerman
Age: 37 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 2003194 Arrest Date: April 16, 2020 Offense Description: Intimidation
Class: Felony
Provided
Sylvester Chison Okafor
Age: 26 Residence: Gary Booking Number(s): 2003199 Arrest Date: April 16, 2020 Offense Description: Confinement
Class: Felony
Provided
Bradley Joseph Colburn
Age: 36 Residence: Crown Point Booking Number(s): 2003181 Arrest Date: April 15, 2020 Offense Description: Battery against a public safety official
Class: Felony
Provided
Caesar Villagran
Age: 26 Residence: Whiting Booking Number(s): 2003177 Arrest Date: April 14, 2020 Offense Description: OWI
Class: Misdemeanor
Provided
Aaron Michael Seidel
Age: 36 Residence: Hobart Booking Number(s): 2003186 Arrest Date: April 15, 2020 Offense Description: Child molesting
Class: Felony
Provided
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.