86-year-old shouldn't have been charged in crash that killed Crown Point teen, defense says

CROWN POINT — An 86-year-old man standing trial this week was driving 55 mph in a 50 mph zone on a dark stretch of road last year when he rear-ended and killed a 17-year-old motorcyclist, attorneys said Tuesday.
John Enright, of Monee, Illinois, did not have alcohol or illegal drugs in his system the night of the crash May 7, 2019, defense attorney Herbert Shaps said.
The motorcyclist, Clayton Gaudry, was attempting to pull into his driveway in the 5400 block of U.S. 231 when he was struck by Enright. He died four days later at University of Chicago Medical Center.
Lake Criminal Court jurors will be tasked with deciding whether Enright is guilty of reckless homicide, a Level 5 felony, two misdemeanor counts of reckless driving and traffic infractions.
In opening statements, Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Veronica Gonzalez told the jurors they would hear from Gaudry's mother, police and a crime scene investigator.
Enright told investigators he was having a hard time seeing because of headlights from oncoming traffic and only saw a "brown spot" before impact, Gonzalez said. Testimony also showed Enright was confused after the crash.
Shaps said Gaudry's death was unfortunate, but the crash was an accident.
"Negligence is not criminal recklessness. Fault in an accident is not criminal recklessness," Shaps said. "This case should have only been a civil case and not a criminal case."
Gaudry's mother, Jessica Gaudry, testified her son's friend drove him home from the gym that night, but he realized he'd forgotten his clothes in a locker.
Clayton, who had been riding motorcycles since age 3 with his father's guidance, asked her to ride his motorcycle to the gym to pick up his clothes, she said.
"His helmet had just come in that day," Jessica Gaudry testified. "He was so excited."
Under cross-examination by Shaps, she said her son held only a learner's permit, which prohibited him from being on the road a half-hour after sunset.
"It was dark when he left?" Shaps asked.
Jessica Gaudry said, "Yes, it was."
She agreed she could have driven her son to the gym in a car, but she said, "I wasn't thinking like that."
"Clayton never asked for much," she said.
She testified her son was wearing a black helmet and black coat, neither of which had any large reflective materials on them. His motorcycle also was black.
Clayton Gaudry had never turned left into his driveway before that night, she said.
"That was the first time he had ever been on the bike at night before," she said.
Her husband and son had added extra lights to the rear of the motorcycle, she said.
She admitted her husband had spoken with Clayton about not turning left into their driveway, but instead traveling a short distance past their home to Fathke Road and turning around so he could make a right turn into the driveway.
Upon questioning by Gonzalez, Jessica Gaudry said making a left turn into her driveway isn't illegal.
Gaudry said her son loved to ride motorcycles and had given up playing sports to focus on his academics.
Shaps objected to any further testimony about Clayton Gaudry's aspirations in life.
"He sounds like a nice young man, but there's only one purpose to soliciting this testimony: to get sympathy," Shaps said.
Judge Samuel Cappas upheld Shaps' objection.
Brendan Ristenpart testified he was a passenger in his father's car May 7, 2019, when they saw what appeared to be an explosion, followed by sparks flying and debris in the road.
Ristenpart called 911, telling a dispatcher a pickup truck and motorcycle had crashed and a motorcyclist was lying half in the road and half in the grass.
Ristenpart said he and his father helped Enright to their car.
"He was delusional," Ristenpart said. "He was asking us what just happened."
Ristenpart approached Clayton and saw he was still wearing a helmet, but Ristenpart backed away when a woman approached and said she was a nurse, he said.
Others began life-saving efforts, while Ristenpart remained on the phone with a dispatcher until first responders arrived.
