86-year-old shouldn't have been charged in crash that killed Crown Point teen, defense says

Gaudry's mother, Jessica Gaudry, testified her son's friend drove him home from the gym that night, but he realized he'd forgotten his clothes in a locker.

Clayton, who had been riding motorcycles since age 3 with his father's guidance, asked her to ride his motorcycle to the gym to pick up his clothes, she said.

"His helmet had just come in that day," Jessica Gaudry testified. "He was so excited."

Under cross-examination by Shaps, she said her son held only a learner's permit, which prohibited him from being on the road a half-hour after sunset.

"It was dark when he left?" Shaps asked.

Jessica Gaudry said, "Yes, it was."

She agreed she could have driven her son to the gym in a car, but she said, "I wasn't thinking like that."

"Clayton never asked for much," she said.

She testified her son was wearing a black helmet and black coat, neither of which had any large reflective materials on them. His motorcycle also was black.

Clayton Gaudry had never turned left into his driveway before that night, she said.