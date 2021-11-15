90-year-old pleads guilty to Portage molestation, court records show

VALPARAISO — A 90-year-old man pleaded guilty Monday to repeatedly molesting a girl two years ago when she was 6 and 7 years old, court records show.

Harold Ellis, now of Elwood, Illinois, pleaded guilty as charged to the Level 4 felony count of child molesting in return for prosecutors capping his potential prison sentence at five years, according to the proposed plea. The felony typically carries a potential sentence of two to 12 years behind bars.

Ellis will also have to register as a sex offender for life if his proposed plea is accepted by Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish.

Ellis was never taken into custody while his case is pending because of health complications, said his defense attorney Bob Harper.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 24, court records show.

The case came to light in July 2019 when a relative of Ellis saw him molesting the girl, Portage police said at the time.

The girl, who was 7 at the time and going into second grade, told investigators Ellis would hold her on his lap while sitting in a recliner and not let her get away while molesting her, a charging document says. She said the abuse happened four times, all while she was in first grade, police said.