90-year-old sentenced to prison time for child molesting

VALPARAISO — A 90-year-old man was sentenced Monday to three years in prison and two years on probation for repeatedly molesting a young girl about two years ago, court records show.
Harold Ellis, of Elwood, Illinois, was ordered to surrender himself to the Porter County Jail no later than 3 p.m. Jan. 27, according to Porter Superior Court records.
Ellis pleaded guilty in November to child molesting, a level 4 felony. In exchange for his plea, the Porter County prosecutor's office agreed to a cap of five years on Ellis' possible prison sentence.
Judge Michael Fish weighed aggravating and mitigating factors in sentencing Ellis.
Fish found Ellis deserved a harsher sentence because of the girl was in Ellis' care and was just 6 and 7 years old when Ellis sexually abused her.
The judge found Ellis deserved some leniency because he had no criminal history and was likely to respond well to short-term imprisonment or probation.
Ellis will have to register as a sex offender for life, court records showed.
He was never arrested when his charges were filed because of health complications, defense attorney Bob Harper previously said.
The case came to light in July 2019 after a relative of Ellis' saw him molesting the girl, Portage police said.
