91-year-old child molester not entitled to reduced prison term, Indiana appeals court rules

A 91-year-old Michigan City man sentenced last year to 20 years behind bars for child molesting is not entitled to any reduction in his prison term, the Indiana Court of Appeals has ruled.

Russell Albano pleaded guilty to Class B felony child molesting after admitting he repeatedly fondled a now-adult woman while she was in kindergarten, first- and second-grade between 2000 and 2003, according to court records.

Records show the woman came forward after an 8-year-old girl told the Indiana Department of Child Services in January 2020 she was being molested by Albano.

Under a plea deal, Albano only admitted guilt in connection with the earlier incident. Though records show he also acknowledged the accuracy of the claims of the more recent victim in a presentence investigation report submitted to the trial court.

LaPorte Superior Judge Michael Bergerson sentenced Albano to the 20-year maximum sentence for a Class B felony.

Albano argued in his appeal his prison term was inappropriate and out of proportion to the crime for which he was convicted.