A federal magistrate detains accused Sin City members

• James Ulrich Richardson, aka “Little Rick,” 52, of Crown Point

• Brandon Romand Parks, aka “Baywatch,” 43, of Chicago

• Gregory Patrick Weldon, aka “Sugar Bear,” 53, of Hobart.

The magistrate ordered David Lagrant Guy, aka “Fly Guy,” 51, of Merrillville and Jessie Donald Willis, aka “Chip,” 57, of Portage free on bond.

Authorities have yet to arrest, Richard White, aka “Ignorant Bastard,” 54, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania or Troy Jefferson, aka “G-Rilla,” 49, of Jacksonville, Arkansas.

A federal grand jury Oct. 21 indicted the 16 following a lengthy federal and local law enforcement investigation of the motorcycle organization which has made Gary its home since 1967.

The defendants are pleading not guilty to allegations Sin City Deciples members trafficked in illicit drugs, violence and extortion.