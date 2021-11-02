 Skip to main content
A federal magistrate detains accused Sin City members

HAMMOND — Half of the 16 men accused of crimes connected with Gary’s Sin City Deciples are being held without bond until trial.

U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Joshua P. Kolar has issued detention orders since Tuesday for eight defendants charged with murder, drug dealing and firearms violations.

They include:

• Ronnie Ervin Major, aka “Black,” 51, of Gary

• Antoine Jermell Gates, aka “Twan,” 44, of Gary

• Kenneth Christopher McGhee, aka “Sonny” and “Angel,” 72, of Merrillville

• Douglas Sherman Blowers, aka “Profit,” 41, of Lake Station

• Daniel Richard Spanley, aka “Tattoo,” 42, of Hobart

• Roger Lee Ervin Burton, aka “Bo,” 52, of East Chicago

• Marvie D. Gardner, aka “Widowmaker,” 51, of Louisville, Kentucky

• Bernard Smith, aka “Flirt” and “Preacher,” 59, of Gary

Authorities have arrested, but have yet to schedule detention hearings for four defendants:

• Michael Castro Rivera, aka “Puerto Rican Mike,” 64, of Gary

• James Ulrich Richardson, aka “Little Rick,” 52, of Crown Point

• Brandon Romand Parks, aka “Baywatch,” 43, of Chicago

• Gregory Patrick Weldon, aka “Sugar Bear,” 53, of Hobart.

The magistrate ordered David Lagrant Guy, aka “Fly Guy,” 51, of Merrillville and Jessie Donald Willis, aka “Chip,” 57, of Portage free on bond.

Authorities have yet to arrest, Richard White, aka “Ignorant Bastard,” 54, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania or Troy Jefferson, aka “G-Rilla,” 49, of Jacksonville, Arkansas.

A federal grand jury Oct. 21 indicted the 16 following a lengthy federal and local law enforcement investigation of the motorcycle organization which has made Gary its home since 1967.

The defendants are pleading not guilty to allegations Sin City Deciples members trafficked in illicit drugs, violence and extortion.

Majors and Gates are further accused of charges they were involved in the 2010 murder-for-hire killing of Jocelyn Blair, 31, of Grand Rapids, Michigan. They pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate Kolar has declared the case to be complex because of the large volume of evidence collected investigators for the: Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Internal Revenue Service, Lake County, Gary, Hammond, East Chicago, Merrillville, Munster, and Schererville police.

