HAMMOND — A federal jury began deliberating today at noon whether a scrap-metal dealer illegally dismantled a historic railroad bridge.
Kenneth Morrison, owner of T&K Metals in Whiting, has been put on trial this week in U.S. District Court on charges he cut up a railroad bridge over the Grand Calumet River in Hammond and was selling the metal to an Illinois scrapyard for $18,000.
He is pleading not guilty. His defense attorney, Sheldon B. Nagelberg, is arguing Morrison believed the Monon Bridge, built in 1910 was abandoned property.
The government argues the city of Hammond owned the bridge and never gave Morrison permission to demolish it.
