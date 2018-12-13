Try 1 month for 99¢
Monon bridge file
Nick Ream, left, environmental engineer for IDEM, and IDEM spokesman Dan Goldblatt on July 17, 2015, approach what was the Monon Bridge over the Grand Calumet River. The inspection led to a violation notice against Kenneth Morrison, of Whiting, who is accused of removing the bridge without permits.

 File, Lauri Harvey Keagle, The Times

HAMMOND — A federal jury began deliberating today at noon whether a scrap-metal dealer illegally dismantled a historic railroad bridge.

Kenneth Morrison, owner of T&K Metals in Whiting, has been put on trial this week in U.S. District Court on charges he cut up a railroad bridge over the Grand Calumet River in Hammond and was selling the metal to an Illinois scrapyard for $18,000.

He is pleading not guilty. His defense attorney, Sheldon B. Nagelberg, is arguing Morrison believed the Monon Bridge, built in 1910 was abandoned property.

The government argues the city of Hammond owned the bridge and never gave Morrison permission to demolish it.

Lake County Reporter

Bill has reported in Lake County since 1972 after graduating from Indiana University. He has worked for The Times since 1997, covering the courts and local government during much of his tenure. Born and raised in New Albany, Ind., he is a native Hoosier.