Flanked by her daughters Gracie and Diana Alonzo, Emily Alonzo tearfully talks about her son Marco Alonzo, 20, who was killed Dec. 3 outside his apartment in Griffith. Marco brought so much joy and love to his family, she said.
Michelle Ramos, left, comforts her sister Jenny Delgado on Tuesday as she reads from her notebook about their nephew Marco Alonzo, 20, who was shot to death this month in Griffith.
Marco Alonzo began lifting weights at age 7, loved sports and was very competitive, his family said.
CROWN POINT — Marco Alonzo had a strong personality, a big smile and a loud, powerful voice, said his mother, Emily Alonzo.
In his short life of 20 years, he brought joy to his family, encouraged love and respect, and "soaked up everything that was right and good and did his best to live it out," his aunt Jenny Delgado said.
Marco — or "Quito," as his family affectionately called him — was compassionate, respectful, sincere, independent and optimistic.
"As I picture him right now, he's just smiling and laughing all the time," Emily Alonzo said Tuesday, reflecting on her son's life a week after his homicide. "These 20 years just seemed like (they) never happened. It just feels unreal."
Alonzo, a Portage High School graduate, died Dec. 3 after he was shot in a parking lot outside his unit at Park West Apartments in the 900 block of East River Road in Griffith. Two people have been charged in connection with the homicide.
Marco Alonzo began lifting weights at age 7 and loved to play many types of sports.
In high school, he spent so much time at Classics gym in Portage he began working there, his family said.
He was an entrepreneur from a young age, selling candy or haircuts to friends. He instilled the same entrepreneurial spirit in his younger sister, Gracie.
"From the minute he was born, we were just smitten with him because he was a very cute baby," grandmother Mary Nila said.
He was smart and receptive to music from a young age.
"He had the soul of a child," aunt Michelle Ramos said. "He carried that energy with him everywhere."
He regularly visited Nila, brushing off her concerns that she would "cramp his style." He took her out to eat and instilled new life in his 91-year-old great-grandfather, who recently moved in with Nila.
He wasn't afraid to call out Ramos when she was cranky, but he also told her she's strong and wise.
And he was happy, his family said. Always happy.
"The person who took my son's life is the person who I tried to raise my kids to not be," Emily Alonzo said.
She taught her children to respect life, to show compassion and to treat everyone equally, she said.
"When you have a kid, they're more than your flesh," she said. "You have to feed them mentally."
Emily Alonzo was a young mother, and she had to take a step back to realize what kind of mother she wanted to be, she said. Parenting takes time and a lot of love.
"I'm really happy I made the most of the time I had with him. I really did," she said. "I'm totally content, and he's resting now. He wasn't mine. None of us is promised tomorrow."
But she wants justice for her son, she said.
Story doesn't add up
After high school, Marco moved in with family in Chicago for a time and eventually got his own apartment. His mother encouraged him to move back to the Region, thinking it would be safer, she said.
He had been living in Griffith for less than a year and worked for a utility locating service.
Marco Alonzo arranged to purchase a small amount of marijuana from Ashley Middleton, 21, according to court records. Middleton told police she had known Alonzo for some time but brought Althirty C. Hunter, 20, of Gary, along to serve as "a presence."
Middleton allegedly sold Alonzo marijuana during an exchange in her car, and Hunter killed him after the sale was over, court records state.
Alonzo's family doubts Middleton's account of events leading up to his shooting.
Middleton allegedly said she told Hunter, after the shooting, he didn't have to hurt Alonzo because Alonzo wasn't aggressive.
Family members questioned why she felt she needed protection at all, if she had known Marco Alonzo for some time and didn't think he was aggressive.
Middleton also claimed Alonzo asked Hunter about his gang affiliation, sparking an exchange of words between the two men.
Asking such a question was not in Alonzo's character, Delgado said.
Hunter is being held without bond on a murder charge. A magistrate entered a not guilty plea on his behalf Dec. 9, and his formal appearance before Lake Criminal Court Judge Clarence Murray is set for Dec. 17.
Middleton was charged with level 5 felony assisting a criminal and has an initial hearing set for Dec. 20.
There are so many unanswered questions, family members said.
"It's just so sad," Emily Alonzo said. "It's so sad and unfortunate."
'We're going to press on'
Delgado said her nephew's death will not be in vain.
"It's not going to ruin us or destroy us," she said. "Like him, we're going to press on because he did, and he left that example."
Family members said they accepted that Marco made a bad decision to buy marijuana, but he didn't deserve to die for it.
Meanwhile, Hunter has been charged three times with firearms-related offenses, including one felony and two misdemeanor cases.
Emily Alonzo said she was disgusted to learn of Hunter's criminal history.
"I don't get it," she said. "How many times? How many times until someone gets killed? It's disgusting."
Still, she plans to remain focused on the positive. She has a grandchild on the way, milestones to celebrate with Marco's brother and two sisters, and 20 years of good memories with her son, she said.
"I don't have room for anger or hatred in my heart," she said. "It won't benefit any of us."