A magistrate rules an accused bank robber has been faking insanity to avoid trial

HAMMOND — A federal magistrate says an East Chicago man has been pretending to be mentally ill since 2014 to evade trial and a possible life sentence for a string of local holdups.
U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Andrew P. Rodovich issued a 13-page opinion, made public late last week, declaring 33-year-old Jeremiah Ellis is mentally competent to stand trial in the coming months.
Ellis is accused — with the help of his common-law wife Ashley Patterson — of robbing employees of two Hammond service stations and the First Merchant’s Bank in East Chicago during an 11-day-period in late March 2014 before fleeing the area with more than $10,000 cash.
Missouri police arrested the couple and rescued their two young children during a car chase and shootout about a month later.
Patterson, 29, already is serving a federal prison term for her guilty plea, a year ago, to assisting Ellis in the bank robbery.
Ellis’ case took a different turn.
In December 2014, his defense attorney petitioned the court to have Ellis examined by psychiatrists to determine whether he was psychotic and unable to assist in his own defense.
Over the next five years, the court sent Ellis to federal prisons in Kentucky and North Carolina where mental health experts repeatedly tested Ellis' intelligence and sanity.
They reported to the court Ellis couldn’t be tried because he was mildly intellectually disabled and delusional.
Rodovich’s opinion states Ellis succeeded in convincing two mental health experts he believed the FBI was controlled by a small group of white people called Illuminati who are attempting to establish a world order and subjugate the black community.
Rodovich said Ellis may have picked this up from references made in rap music as well as modern conspiracy theories.
The magistrate concluded, “The defendant is not delusional. The stated belief in the Illuminati conspiracy is a hoax being perpetrated by the defendant ... the defendant believes he can avoid a lengthy prison sentence by blaming the Illuminati.”
The magistrate made his decision following a hearing last month in which mental health experts for both the prosecution and defense debated Ellis’ state of mind.
The magistrate stated Ellis has demonstrated enough intelligence to live independently since dropping out of school by the ninth grade and navigating the institutional world of his federal prisons in recent years.
He said the government intercepted letters by Ellis bragging to others his “insanity defense” and his hope he would soon be free.
A jailhouse informant claimed Ellis admitted to others he was faking mental illness and was coaching other inmates on how to do the same.
A mental health expert for the prosecution diagnosed Ellis as having an Antisocial Personality Disorder, which is the name given to someone who has a long-term pattern of criminal behavior and lack of regard for the rights of others — but not a mental illness.