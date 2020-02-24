A magistrate rules an accused bank robber has been faking insanity to avoid trial

They reported to the court Ellis couldn’t be tried because he was mildly intellectually disabled and delusional.

Rodovich’s opinion states Ellis succeeded in convincing two mental health experts he believed the FBI was controlled by a small group of white people called Illuminati who are attempting to establish a world order and subjugate the black community.

Rodovich said Ellis may have picked this up from references made in rap music as well as modern conspiracy theories.

The magistrate concluded, “The defendant is not delusional. The stated belief in the Illuminati conspiracy is a hoax being perpetrated by the defendant ... the defendant believes he can avoid a lengthy prison sentence by blaming the Illuminati.”

The magistrate made his decision following a hearing last month in which mental health experts for both the prosecution and defense debated Ellis’ state of mind.

The magistrate stated Ellis has demonstrated enough intelligence to live independently since dropping out of school by the ninth grade and navigating the institutional world of his federal prisons in recent years.

He said the government intercepted letters by Ellis bragging to others his “insanity defense” and his hope he would soon be free.