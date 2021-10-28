A secret key and stolen shoes: Key witness takes stand at murder trial

When authorities returned to Thomas on Aug. 12 and offered him immunity from prosecution, he told them the whole story, he said.

Thomas testified he wasn't present when Buchanan was killed and had nothing to do with her death. He never met her before her death, he said.

When Westberg asked if he knew who killed Buchanan, Thomas said, "As far as I know, James did, because he told me."

Witness: McGhee hid body in suitcase

Thomas said McGhee told him about finding a picture of Buchanan engaging in a sex act with another man before she attended the rap concert with him, so he "jumped on her neck" later that night.

Thomas went to McGhee's apartment July 28, 2019, and saw a woman's body wrapped in plastic in a bedroom, he said.

Thomas testified he backed out, and McGhee exited the apartment a short time later with a suitcase that appeared to have legs sticking out of the top of it. The legs were covered with a blanket or sheet, he said.

Thomas said McGhee placed the suitcase in McGhee's Chevrolet Impala, and McGhee drove to the forest preserve.

McGhee took the suitcase out of the trunk and carried it down into the woods from a gravel road, he said.