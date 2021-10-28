A secret key and stolen shoes: Key witness takes stand at murder trial

CROWN POINT — A key state's witness in a murder case against a Hammond man testified Wednesday he secretly made a copy of the defendant's apartment key, stole his shoes and tried to give him the slip days after helping him dispose of a woman's body.
Kevin L. Thomas, aka Kevin Seals, said he did not clearly remember every detail, but he insisted he saw defendant James E. McGhee Jr. move a woman's body from inside a Gary apartment to an Illinois forest preserve.
McGhee, 40, has pleaded not guilty to murder in the homicide of 27-year-old Sidne-Nichole Buchanan in an act of domestic violence two years ago.
Buchanan disappeared July 27, 2019, after attending a rap concert with McGhee at a venue in Tinley Park, Illinois. The Cook County medical examiner's office determined Buchanan suffered a dislocated collarbone and fractures to her jaw, ribs, left leg and right foot. Her death was ruled a homicide.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutors Infinity Westberg and Christopher Bruno began presenting evidence and testimony last week in an effort to prove McGhee killed Buchanan in his apartment at the Concord Commons complex off Burr Street in Gary and dumped her body in a forest preserve off Ill. 394 in unincorporated Cook County.
Thomas testified he initially led police to the Thornton-Lansing Road Nature Preserve on Aug. 7, 2019, but he wasn't honest with them about his involvement.
When authorities returned to Thomas on Aug. 12 and offered him immunity from prosecution, he told them the whole story, he said.
Thomas testified he wasn't present when Buchanan was killed and had nothing to do with her death. He never met her before her death, he said.
When Westberg asked if he knew who killed Buchanan, Thomas said, "As far as I know, James did, because he told me."
Witness: McGhee hid body in suitcase
Thomas said McGhee told him about finding a picture of Buchanan engaging in a sex act with another man before she attended the rap concert with him, so he "jumped on her neck" later that night.
Thomas went to McGhee's apartment July 28, 2019, and saw a woman's body wrapped in plastic in a bedroom, he said.
Thomas testified he backed out, and McGhee exited the apartment a short time later with a suitcase that appeared to have legs sticking out of the top of it. The legs were covered with a blanket or sheet, he said.
Thomas said McGhee placed the suitcase in McGhee's Chevrolet Impala, and McGhee drove to the forest preserve.
McGhee took the suitcase out of the trunk and carried it down into the woods from a gravel road, he said.
Thomas said McGhee asked upon his return if Thomas thought police might be able to collect his DNA from leaves, because McGhee was sweating and lost his iPods.
Thomas testified McGhee gave him a key to the apartment at Concord Commons and asked him to accept delivery of new mattresses in the following days. Thomas said he met two deliverymen there and made a copy of McGhee's key — without McGhee's knowledge — before returning it to him.
On cross-examination by defense attorney Michael Woods, Thomas said he shared posts of an FBI poster advertising a $10,000 reward for information about Buchanan's disappearance but never wanted the money.
Thomas said he wanted to remain anonymous and called his cousin, a Chicago police officer, at one point hoping she would help him convey information to law enforcement without revealing his identity.
Witness admits stealing shoes
Thomas admitted he later used the copy of McGhee's key to enter the apartment and steal a pair of gym shoes, which he wore to an interview with detectives.
Thomas said he gave police the shoes the day he was interviewed. He testified he took the shoes from the apartment after it was searched by police, but said he didn't recall a prior statement that he took the shoes before the search warrant was executed.
Woods said, "That would be problematic if you were in there doing things before police searched it."
Thomas replied, "Yes" and added, "I never planned on getting caught."
Because of his immunity agreement, he has not been charged with felony burglary or assisting a criminal, he said.
Thomas said as the days went by, he started to get a weird feeling because McGhee repeatedly asked him to visit a mutual friend's home. At one point, he asked another friend who drove a black Ford Taurus to follow him, and when he called McGhee to come out McGhee never came, he said.
"That's when I knew he was watching all along," Thomas said.
Thomas told Woods he talked to about five people about helping McGhee dispose of Buchanan's body, despite his wish to keep his name out of it.
"Now that I did out of shock," Thomas said. "I couldn't believe what was going on."