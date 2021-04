GARY — Crews battled an abandoned house engulfed in flames in Gary.

Early Monday morning firefighters were called to the 300 block of Harrison Street, said Gary Fire Department Deputy Chief Mark Jones.

A multi-story home was engulfed in fire and multiple fire trucks were called to the scene.

The house had no occupants and there were no injuries, Jones said.

The house was a total loss due to heavy damage throughout the structure. The cause is unknown and remains under investigation.

