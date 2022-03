'Abusive boyfriend' guilty of killing woman, burning her alive

CROWN POINT — Lake Criminal Court jurors found a man guilty late Thursday of knocking out a girlfriend's tooth, killing her months later, and setting her and her car on fire in 2018 in Gary.

Hugh Scott Jr., 37, didn't testify during his four-day trial this week before Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas on charges of murder, aggravated battery, battery resulting in serious bodily injury and arson. The jury found him guilty on all counts.

He was accused of punching 39-year-old Davita Ward on March 22, 2018, and killing her June 16, 2018. Ward's body was found "burned beyond recognition" June 17, 2018, in the backseat of her car in the 2400 block of Noble Street in Gary.

A forensic pathologist testified Ward was alive when she and her car were lit on fire, but she died a short time later from a gunshot to the top of her head.

The jury heard testimony and evidence linked to Hugh's abuse of Ward in March and June 2018 following ruling last year by Cappas that the series of events were part of "a continuous string of domestic violence." In his order, the judge denied Scott's motion to be tried separately in each of the cases.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Kasey Dafoe said in her closing arguments that Facebook messages between Ward and Scott showed they had a volatile dating relationship.

Ward went to a dentist for a root canal in March 2018. When she returned for the second part of the procedure, she told staff her temporary tooth had been knocked out by an "abusive boyfriend" who punched her in the face, Dafoe said.

Facebook messages showed Ward confronted Scott about the abuse, and he apologized and promised it wouldn't happen again.

In the days before Ward was killed, the messages showed Scott was losing his temper because Ward wouldn't meet up with him, Dafoe said.

Scott accused Ward of cheating on him and gave her an ultimatum by threatening to end their relationship. Later, he showed up at her home despite her messages telling him not to be there, Dafoe said.

Scott wouldn't stop messaging Ward when he knew she was at work, but the messages stopped after Ward went missing, the deputy prosecutor said.

"He knew where she was," Dafoe said. "He solidified the breakup."

Dafoe said the evidence showed Scott likely thought he had killed Ward, so he put her in the backseat of her car and drove her to an abandoned area.

She accused Scott of pouring gasoline in the car and panicking when Ward woke up after he started the fire. Scott likely burned his legs when he moved closer to the car to shoot Ward and his pants caught fire, she said.

Jurors watched a video Thursday of detectives' interview with Scott, who claimed he was burned as a result of a mishap with a grill, lighter fluid and fireworks. He couldn't recall the exact date he was burned.

Dafoe showed the jury a photograph of Scott, whose legs didn't appear to be burned, taken the day before Ward's homicide. He sought medical treatment for the burns days after the homicide.

Defense attorney Lemuel Stigler said Scott could have been confused when talking to detectives about what specific day he suffered burns to his legs.

The defense attorney told the jury Dafoe and Deputy Prosecutor Veronica Gonzalez presented no physical evidence connecting Scott to Ward's homicide.

Ward's DNA wasn't found in Scott's home when police executed a search warrant there, nor was any lighter fluid or gasoline, he said.

Dafoe told the jury Scott's home was searched three years after Ward's homicide, so police weren't likely to find Ward's DNA there.

Stigler said DNA analysis can be performed on "ancient bones" and accused prosecutors of saying "in a roundabout way" their investigators searched Scott's home "just to jack around" Scott's grandmother.

Prosecutors didn't present evidence showing Scott's leg injuries weren't consistent with burns from lighter fluid, he said.

Stigler also questioned the forensic pathologist's conclusion that Ward was still alive when the fire started.

Ward had some soot in her throat, but authorities failed to send her blood for analysis to determine how much carbon monoxide she had inhaled before death, Stigler said.

"The packaging for the transport wasn't good," he said. "It leaked out. No such tests were performed."

