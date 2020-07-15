Accusation of prior stabbing won't be part of Valpo man's double murder trial, judge rules

VALPARAISO — If 19-year-old Connor Kerner's double murder case goes to trial, jurors will not be told about an earlier accusation that he stabbed and injured another young man, a judge ruled Wednesday morning.
Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford denied a request by prosecutors to introduce the evidence, saying there are not enough similarities with the underlying murder case to justify the move.
The judge went on to say that evidence of marijuana dealing by Kerner will be allowed at trial and that a question of allowing jurors to know that Kerner is locked up at the jail will be dealt with at trial if needed. The latter question arose as a result of prosecutors saying they may introduce, as evidence, telephone calls Kerner made while at the jail.
The action came as attorneys for both sides prepare to take the high profile case to trial Sept. 15.
Kerner is accused of killing Thomas Grill Jr., 18, of Cedar Lake, and Molley R. Lanham, 19, of St. John, on Feb. 25, 2019, in Kerner's grandparents' garage in Boone Township.
Kerner, who was 17 at the time of the killings, reportedly told an informant he shot Grill after Grill tried to rob him during a drug deal.
"Grill fell to the ground and was begging for his life," according to police records. "Kerner advised that he panicked due to being out of bullets in the gun. Kerner then beat him (Grill) with a pipe wrench until he died."
Kerner then showed Grill's body to Lanham, court records allege. Kerner warned Lanham not to say anything about the death, and as she turned to leave, Kerner shot her in the head, police said.
Kerner is further accused of loading the two bodies into the trunk of the teens' Honda Civic following the killings along with various containers of flammable liquids and setting the vehicle on fire, police said.
He shared the news and details with an acquaintance before giving her a chilling warning: "Connor told (the confidential informant) that if she told anyone that he did this (the killings), he would kill her and her family," police said.
The young man has pleaded not guilty to the two counts of murder and felony counts of intimidation and arson.
Bradford denied a request from the defense last month to move the trial out of the county or bring in a jury from elsewhere based on concerns about the local impact of pretrial publicity.
John Silva II, 19, of Hamlet, is also charged in the killing.
