Accusation of prior stabbing won't be part of Valpo man's double murder trial, judge rules

VALPARAISO — If 19-year-old Connor Kerner's double murder case goes to trial, jurors will not be told about an earlier accusation that he stabbed and injured another young man, a judge ruled Wednesday morning.

Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford denied a request by prosecutors to introduce the evidence, saying there are not enough similarities with the underlying murder case to justify the move.

The judge went on to say that evidence of marijuana dealing by Kerner will be allowed at trial and that a question of allowing jurors to know that Kerner is locked up at the jail will be dealt with at trial if needed. The latter question arose as a result of prosecutors saying they may introduce, as evidence, telephone calls Kerner made while at the jail.

The action came as attorneys for both sides prepare to take the high profile case to trial Sept. 15.

Kerner is accused of killing Thomas Grill Jr., 18, of Cedar Lake, and Molley R. Lanham, 19, of St. John, on Feb. 25, 2019, in Kerner's grandparents' garage in Boone Township.

Kerner, who was 17 at the time of the killings, reportedly told an informant he shot Grill after Grill tried to rob him during a drug deal.