Accused bank robber trades garbage can for jail cell, Porter County police say

PINE TOWNSHIP — A 31-year-old man went from hiding beneath a garbage can to being locked up at the county jail after allegedly attempting to carry out an armed robbery at the First State Bank of Porter along U.S. 12, Porter County police say.

Police said they were called to the bank around 8:28 a.m. Thursday, where a Beverly Shores police officer, working security at the business, said he was confronted by a man later identified as Tyler Russ of Michigan City.

Russ was reportedly carrying a backpack and what was believed to be a firearm.

Russ took off running when he noticed the security guard was armed, police said.

It was later learned the firearm carried by Russ was fake, and it and the backpack were found dropped at the bank, according to police.

As police searched the area, a nearby resident said a home security system revealed a man, determined to be Russ, running behind a shed. Police said they noticed one of three garbage cans moving and found Russ hiding inside.

Russ was arrested and has been charged with felony armed robbery, court records show.

His bond is set at $60,000 cash and his case is pending before Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer.

Two tellers had been shot and killed at the bank on Aug. 27, 2002 during a botched robbery attempt.