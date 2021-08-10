Accused bank robbers face new federal charges

They allege Gist-Holden enlisted King, one of his football players, to assist in the robbery.

Police say the two, dressed in black and armed with a handgun and rifle, stormed the bank from a nearby wooded area and ambushed Castellana before he saw them coming.

King fled with about $9,000 but didn’t get far.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department’s police dogs and handlers tracked King within hours to an area near 43rd Avenue and Garfield Street in Gary where officers arrested him, less than a mile from the site of the robbery.

Attorneys for Gist-Holden asked the court to reconsider its previous decision to detain him, but the magistrate ordered both men held pending trial, which is not yet scheduled.

Federal prosecutors and defense attorneys anticipate a trial would last at least three weeks.

The armed bank robbery and murder charges make King and Gist-Holden eligible for the death penalty.

However, U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland recently imposed a moratorium on federal executions and is reviewing U.S. Justice Department’s policies on whether to seek the death penalty in the future.