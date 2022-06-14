Accused identified in Porter County hotel shooting; status of victim updated

VALPARAISO — The 20-year-old man facing a felony count of assisting a suicide in Monday's shooting of a 19-year-old woman at a Chesterton hotel has been identified by officials as Matthew Devon Rinehart.

Rinehart, who is in custody at the Porter County jail, is listed as being both from Ohio and Gary.

The gunshot victim in the case was listed in stable condition Tuesday morning, according to Chesterton police.

The woman, who sustained a gunshot wound to the face, was initially taken to the nearby Northwest Health-Porter hospital and then flown by helicopter to an Illinois hospital, the department said.

Chesterton police said they were called to the Best Western Indian Oak hotel at 558 Indian Boundary Road around 10:33 a.m. Monday and directed to a room where they found the injured woman.

Rinehart, who was allegedly present in the room when the shooting occurred, was taken to the Chesterton Police Department.

Investigators with the county were called in to help process the scene and interview witnesses, police said. The decision was made to charge Rinehart after police reviewed the case with the county prosecutor's office.

Charging in the case is not expected before Tuesday afternoon.

The state's assisting suicide law refers to a person who "Provides the physical means by which the other person attempts or commits suicide. Participates in a physical act by which the other person attempts or commits suicide."

