Accused in Porter County hotel shooting denies being suicidal; judge orders mental evaluation

VALPARAISO — The 20-year-old man charged in this week's shooting of a 19-year-old woman at Chesterton hotel told a judge Friday he was not the one who was suicidal that day.

As Matthew Devon Rinehart started with the explanation during his initial hearing, he was stopped by a defense attorney and by Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer.

Despite warnings that he should not discuss the facts of the case during the hearing, the Gary man later continued on with the statement.

Rinehart, who appeared via a video-conferencing system from the Porter County Jail, was told he faces between six months and two and half years behind bars if convicted on the felony count of criminal recklessness.

Clymer agreed to release Rinehart from jail without bond, but told him he must seek a mental health evaluation and take part in any recommended treatment, take part in pre-trial supervision with visits every two weeks and not possess any gun or other deadly weapon.

The criminal charge says when Rinehart put the gun to his head Monday morning at the Best Western Indian Oak hotel at 558 Indian Boundary Road, his girlfriend attempted to grab it, resulting in a struggle, during which time the weapon fired and the woman was shot in the face.

The woman, who was last reported in serious condition at a Chicago hospital, reportedly told investigators she was trying to wrestle the gun away from Rinehart, who she said was suicidal.

"(The woman) stated that, 'everything went white,' she heard Matthew yelling, 'No! No! No!' and she saw blood," police said. "Her next memory is waking up on a ventilator."

Rinehart told police a different version of the events leading up to the shooting, claiming both he and the woman were feeling suicidal.

He said his girlfriend took the gun into the hotel room bathroom with the intention of killing herself, a court document says. Rinehart said he took the gun from the woman, who argued for it back, claiming it belonged to her family member.

Rinehart said he gave the Smith & Wesson handgun back to the woman, despite her threats to kill herself, police said. There was then a struggle for the gun, which was fired.

"Matthew stated that he did not pull the trigger," police said.

An attorney status hearing is set for July 18.

