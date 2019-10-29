VALPARAISO — Christopher Dillard did not shy away Tuesday afternoon from watching autopsy photos projected in the courtroom of the young woman he is accused of stabbing to death outside the Chesterton bar where they both worked.
Dr. John Feczko used a pointer to describe in detail each of the stab, cut and blunt-force trauma wounds suffered mostly around the head and shoulder areas by 23-year-old Nicole Gland, of Portage.
Wounds were also found on the young woman's hands, which she likely suffered as she attempted to defend herself against the blows, he said.
"A lot of force was used to strike her," Feczko said.
The wounds indicate she was stabbed by a single edge, non-serrated knife, he said.
One of the wounds, which punctured her lung, was caused by a knife at least 4 to 6 inches long, Feczko said.
Dillard, who is on trial for the April 18, 2017, stabbing death, was reportedly carrying a knife around during the weeks leading up to the attack in Gland's vehicle in a parking area behind the former Upper Deck Lounge, 139 S. Calumet Road in Chesterton, jurors were told Monday.
Porter County Sheriff Detective Brian Dziedzinski showed a slicer-style knife with an 8-inch blade to jurors Monday afternoon that he said is a replica of the one found missing from the set taken from the home of Christopher Dillard's girlfriend.
The knife used in the fatal stabbing is believed not to be serrated and was 7 to 8 inches in length, prosecutors have said.
Porter County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Armando Salinas has said the stabbing occurred during a cocaine deal, at which Dillard was seeking to fulfill a desire for a sexual encounter with Gland.
Brown has told jurors prosecutors will not be presenting any direct evidence over the next few weeks linking Dillard to the killing.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.