VALPARAISO — Hobart resident Christopher Dillard failed Tuesday to convince a judge to release him on his own recognizance while awaiting trial on a charge of murdering a Portage woman outside the bar where they worked in Chesterton.
Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer said he was not convinced by Dillard's arguments that prosecutors are responsible for enough of the delays in his case to have resulted in him being held longer than six months without yet going to trial.
A criminal rule that says no defendant shall be held longer than an aggregate of six months in jail without a trial. The clock begins ticking with an arrest or filing of a criminal charge, whichever comes later, according to prosecutors.
While defense attorney and public defender Russell Brown Jr. has argued that prosecutors are to blame for 229 days of delays in his case, prosecutors argued the figure is actually 91 days, which gives them an equal amount of time to bring him to trial.
A trial is scheduled for Sept. 30.
Dillard is charged with murdering 23-year-old Nicole Gland on April 19, 2017, by stabbing her in her vehicle in a parking area behind the former Upper Deck Lounge, 139 S. Calumet Road in Chesterton.
Family and supporters of Gland were on hand for Tuesday afternoon's hearing.
The defense also filed a motion Tuesday asking the court to order The Times Media Company to release details about how many people were reached and how many "liked," shared and clicked on a series of Facebook posts related to the Dillard news coverage.
The information is being sought as part of Dillard's continued attempt to move the murder case out of Porter County or at least pick a jury from another county to hear the trial. The defense has argued that a fair and impartial jury cannot be found in Porter County because of all the pretrial publicity of the case.
Brown said in the motion the Times has not complied with his request.
Clymer, who has already denied the change of venue request once, gave prosecutors until Friday to respond to the motion and said a hearing would held that morning.