Accused murderer ordered into state mental hospital

Police searched the township a month later, and the farmer discovered the human remains Oct. 28 along County Road 800 North between County Roads 300 West and 400 West, according to police.

In September, NBC’s "Dateline" reported on the case. Wolfe’s daughter, Amber Whitlock, told "Dateline" that she had been informed by her mother’s roommates that Wolfe had left the house with an acquaintance known as "Snoop."

The man had asked for a ride to Chicago because his son had been killed, and he could not drive himself because his license was suspended. The daughter learned that Wolfe had called her roommates the next day, a Thursday, and said she was stuck in Kalamazoo, Michigan, and needed help getting home, according to the "Dateline" article.

She told "Dateline" that the roommates heard from her mom again early that Friday morning, sounding even more desperate to get home. A man could be heard yelling in the background for her to get off the phone, according to the report. Whitlock told "Dateline" that she tried calling her mom several times during this time period, but her phone was shut off, which would be unusual for Wolfe.

