CROWN POINT — Three people face attempted murder charges alleging one of them stabbed a man in the face with scissors and all beat him because they suspected he reported them to a child welfare agency.
Nisa L. Green, 27, of Gary; her cousin Jonathan E. Lowe, 24, of Chicago; and her boyfriend David A. Norals Jr., 27, of Chicago, are accused of attacking a man when he arrived June 16 at Green's home in Gary's Miller section to pick up his 3-year-old daughter.
As the man talked with Green, Lowe said he had a "beef to pick" with the man and said he wasn't "smiling with" the man, Lake Criminal Court records state.
Lowe accused the man of trying to have Green's "baby taken away" by a child welfare agency, records say. Norals then told the man he "just gave (the man's child) a spanking like I do the other kids," records state.
Green allegedly said the child welfare agency gave Norals "a surprise drop."
"He almost didn't pass it, I could have lost my child, luckily he took it the next day," Green said, according to records.
Green tried to punch the man in the face, he ducked and she hit him in the right side of his jaw, records allege.
Norals told the man he was "about to die" and they were going to kill him, records allege.
Lowe stabbed him in the left side of the face with scissors, and all three began hitting him in the face, according to records.
The man awoke in a hallway, with paramedics helping him as blood ran down his face, court records state. Five of his teeth were knocked out, he had fractures to his left ribs, knots on his forehead, stab wounds to his face, cuts on his ears, and bruising to his chest, back and legs, records say.
The next day, he recieved a text message from Green, which told him not to tell anyone what happened "because of (his child's) safety," records say. Norals also texted him asking about an older son and wrote, "I hope y'all got funeral money," records allege.
Green, Lowe and Norals were charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, battery resulting in serious bodily injury and battery by means of a deadly weapon.