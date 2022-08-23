Accused pleads guilty in Porter County rape case; home detention proposed

VALPARAISO — A rape case against a 38-year-old Griffith man was changed to a confinement charge during a plea hearing Tuesday morning.

David Petersen appeared before Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer and pleaded guilty to felony confinement in return for prosecutors dismissing rape and sexual battery charges, a court document shows.

The proposed agreement calls for a sentence of four years behind bars with the time suspended and the first nine months to be served on home detention with GPS monitoring, the document reads. Formal probation is to follow the home detention.

Petersen is to complete a domestic violence program and have no further contact with the alleged victim during his proposed sentence.

DeBoer took the proposal under consideration and set a hearing for Oct. 18 to decide whether to accept it and carry out sentencing.

Petersen is accused of forcing himself sexually on a woman he knew as she slept March 25, 2019, at her South Haven home, according to court documents.

The woman went to the hospital a couple of days after the alleged attack to be treated for injuries, police said. While records show she reported the sexual attack, she declined a forensic sexual assault exam at the time and declined to pursue charges with police.

She showed up June 8, 2019, at the Porter County Sheriff's Department and reported the alleged incident, police said.

The woman provided police with a 45-minute recorded conversation from two days following the alleged incident where she and Petersen discuss the alleged attack, according to charging information. Petersen reportedly told the woman his mother knows everything.

"She knows that I assaulted you on Monday night (March 25, 2019) in a horrible way ... that I regret it every hour of every day ... that you didn't deserve it," according to police.