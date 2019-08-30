VALPARAISO — A man charged with a fatal shooting 10 years ago in Portage is taking a second shot at tossing out the testimony of two eyewitnesses.
A motion was filed Friday morning on behalf of the accused Dominique Smith seeking an interlocutory appeal, which means having the Indiana Court of Appeals hear a contentious issue while the overall criminal case is still pending.
The decision whether to grant the appeal attempt is up to Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer, who earlier this week had rejected Smith's attempt to toss out the testimony in question based on claims that investigators were "unduly suggestive" when they presented a photo lineup to the witnesses last fall that led to the break in the decade-old case.
Clymer said during a hearing Friday morning he had only just received the motion and wanted to give prosecutors time to respond before making a decision. He gave prosecutors nearly a week to respond and said he would take up the issue again Sept. 6.
The motion says the issue to be appealed is whether the pretrial identifications of Smith by witnesses Erin and Joseph Hood were "impermissibly suggestive" and if so, whether that "tainted subsequent in-court identifications."
"The identifications are critical evidence in the state's case," reads the motion. "Indeed, they are the primary reason that, after nine years, Mr. Smith was arrested in this cold case."
The motion says Clymer determined the photo lineup was not "impermissibly suggestive despite the marked difference between the complexion of the defendant and those in the 'filler' photographs. Mr. Smith respectfully disagrees with the court's conclusion and believes that it is contrary to Indiana case law."
Portage police Detective Mike Vaughan presented the six photographs to each witness separately and did not indicate if Smith was among the photographs, Clymer said in his initial ruling. He also told the witnesses "it was OK if they did not see the defendant's picture."
Joseph Hood testified last month he was 100% sure when he chose Smith's photograph and Erin Hood said she was 95 to 100% sure, Clymer said.
As far as the question of how well the Hoods were able to view the shooter, Clymer said the pair testified the room was well lit and they were as close as an arm's length away from Smith.
"Joe and Erin thought they were going to die and they were focused 100 percent on the shooter who was aiming a gun at each of them," Clymer wrote.
The Hoods also did not hesitate during last month's court hearing to point out 29-year-old Smith as the man they saw shoot and kill 27-year-old Jeremiah Higgins on the night of May 15, 2009 at Canden Apartments in Portage.
Joseph Hood, who was Higgins' roommate, said last month he and Higgins were at home with their girlfriends when a knock at the door revealed a woman and "a second later, a gun in my face."
The gunman entered the apartment, located behind a Strack & Van Til grocery store, and asked "Where's Tommy?" and "Where's the money?" before shooting Higgins three times during a struggle, police said.
While acknowledging that a decision to grant the motion for appeal would likely delay proceedings, Clymer opted to set a trial date for Nov. 12, with a pretrial hearing Oct. 11.