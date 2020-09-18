Accused Valpo shooter said he was protecting his mom, police say

VALPARAISO — A 19-year-old Valparaiso man told police he accidentally shot his mother Wednesday morning while protecting her from being beaten by her boyfriend, who also wound up being shot, according to charging documents.
Joseph Scott, who is charged with felony counts of aggravated battery, battery with a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness, will be held without bond at the Porter County Jail until an initial hearing Monday before Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford, the court said Friday morning.
Police said when they arrived on scene at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday outside a small apartment building in the 600 block of East Glendale Boulevard, they found a man near a vehicle in the parking lot with blood soaked clothing and an abdominal wound, according to charging documents.
He pointed across the parking lot to Scott and identified him as the shooter, police said. Scott had a pistol in his hand and police ordered him to place the gun on the top of a nearby car before he was placed in handcuffs.
Police said they discovered Scott's mother in the passenger seat of the nearby vehicle and discovered she too had been shot in the abdomen.
When police asked the woman who shot her, "she advised her son, Joseph Scott did," according to charging documents.
The man who had been shot reportedly told police that "nothing warranted this" and that Scott just shot him in the back.
"(The man) claimed he never had a weapon," police said.
The woman told police she was in a relationship with the male shooting victim and they had been arguing in her bedroom after she discovered he was cheating on her, according to charging documents. She said the man grabbed a laptop cord and raised it like he was going to hit her when Scott entered the room and she heard gunshots "and couldn't recall much of what happened next."
The woman said both her son and the man had a weapon, police said.
Scott told police he was at the apartment when he heard the man tell his mother, "See, now you need your (expletive) whooped," according to charging documents.
Scott said he grabbed his .40-caliber Glock 22 and shot the man once in the back while less than 5 feet away, police said. He then told the man to leave the apartment and realized his mother had been shot as well.
Scott, who admitted to also pistol whipping the male shooting victim, said he intended to take his mother to the hospital, police said. He grabbed his gun and "switched out magazines."
The mother, who is 40, was flown to University of Chicago Medical Center and was in stable condition Thursday afternoon, police said.
The male shooting victim, who is 38, was flown to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Illinois, was upgraded Thursday to stable condition.
Ashlie Ann Patz
Brian Thomas Gill
Clarence Wayne Bess
David James Dishno Jr.
David Jeffrey Allen
Donald Casey Summers
Elijah Gregory Fleming
Erica Lashawnte Gage
Grant Steven Zrodlowski
Jacob Martin Williams
Jake Merlin Rempis
Jennifer Marie Crisman
John Adam Davaney
John Edgar Fields
Lisandra Obedula Thompson
Moelinda Tienisha Biggs
Pamela Jane Stallings
Portia Lynn Bennett
Randall Curtis Reno Sr.
Steven Wayne Patterson
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.