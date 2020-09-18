Accused Valpo shooter said he was protecting his mom, police say

When police asked the woman who shot her, "she advised her son, Joseph Scott did," according to charging documents.

The man who had been shot reportedly told police that "nothing warranted this" and that Scott just shot him in the back.

"(The man) claimed he never had a weapon," police said.

The woman told police she was in a relationship with the male shooting victim and they had been arguing in her bedroom after she discovered he was cheating on her, according to charging documents. She said the man grabbed a laptop cord and raised it like he was going to hit her when Scott entered the room and she heard gunshots "and couldn't recall much of what happened next."

The woman said both her son and the man had a weapon, police said.

Scott told police he was at the apartment when he heard the man tell his mother, "See, now you need your (expletive) whooped," according to charging documents.

Scott said he grabbed his .40-caliber Glock 22 and shot the man once in the back while less than 5 feet away, police said. He then told the man to leave the apartment and realized his mother had been shot as well.