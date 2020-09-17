Additional charges filed against Valpo man accused in double shooting

When Valparaiso officers arrived on the scene, the male victim, who officers observed in a black Dodge Ram with an abdominal injury, pointed across the apartment complex's parking lot to the shooting suspect later identified as Scott.

Scott, holding a pistol in hand, was sitting in a white Toyota Camry, according to charging documents.

Sitting next to him in the front passenger seat was the female victim, according to the documents.

Police interviewed both victims who shared differing accounts of a possible dispute before the shooting took place.

The woman described an argument in her bedroom with the male victim with which she shared a relationship, according to the documents.

She told police she discovered the man was cheating her and confronted in an argument that rose to physical threats.

She said her son, the shooting suspect, entered the room and that she heard gunshots but couldn't describe specific details of the shooting, according to the documents.

The male victim reportedly told police that he was shot in the back and "nothing warranted this."