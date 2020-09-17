Additional charges filed against Valpo man accused in double shooting

VALPARAISO — Police have released the mugshot of 19-year-old Joseph Scott, of Valparaiso, who is accused of shooting two others at an apartment building Wednesday morning.
Scott, who remains in custody at the Porter County Jail, faces a felony charge of battery causing serious bodily injury with the use of a deadly weapon, police said, and added charges of aggravated battery and criminal recklessness with a firearm.
Valparaiso police had no updates Thursday morning on the case as their investigation continues. They have yet to release a motive in the shooting.
The male shooting victim, 38, was flown to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Illinois, where he was listed late Wednesday afternoon in stable but critical condition, police said.
The female shooting victim, 40, was flown to University of Chicago Medical Center and was in stable condition Wednesday afternoon, police said.
Both victims remained hospitalized as of Thursday afternoon, police said.
Valparaiso police said they were called out at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday to assist emergency medical officials with the two gunshot victims at an apartment building in the 600 block of East Glendale Boulevard.
Charging documents shared with The Times on Thursday share police accounts of the events.
When Valparaiso officers arrived on the scene, the male victim, who officers observed in a black Dodge Ram with an abdominal injury, pointed across the apartment complex's parking lot to the shooting suspect later identified as Scott.
Scott, holding a pistol in hand, was sitting in a white Toyota Camry, according to charging documents.
Sitting next to him in the front passenger seat was the female victim, according to the documents.
Police interviewed both victims who shared differing accounts of a possible dispute before the shooting took place.
The woman described an argument in her bedroom with the male victim with which she shared a relationship, according to the documents.
She told police she discovered the man was cheating her and confronted in an argument that rose to physical threats.
She said her son, the shooting suspect, entered the room and that she heard gunshots but couldn't describe specific details of the shooting, according to the documents.
The male victim reportedly told police that he was shot in the back and "nothing warranted this."
Scott told police he was in another room when heard the man wage a verbal threat against the woman, according to the documents.
Scott admitted to shooting the man once in the back before telling him to leave the apartment, according to the documents.
Police have said it was an isolated event.
"There is no danger to the public," Valparaiso police Capt. Joe Hall said.
No one was present at the adjacent Family House of Porter County, a children's social services organization, at the time of the shooting, Hall said.
