VALPARAISO — Two adults and four juveniles face charges in the wake of a shooting Jan. 29 in Portage Township that sent one man to the hospital, according to Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann.

One of the adults, Reynaldo DeLaRosa IV, 18, of Portage, was booked into the Porter County Jail on Jan. 31 on a felony count of robbery, according to a facility report.

The Porter County Sheriff's Department is releasing no details on the case at this point due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, Sgt. Benjamin McFalls said Tuesday afternoon.

The criminal charges were not yet available to the public Tuesday.

Porter County police had said last week that officers were called out shortly after 7 p.m. Jan. 29 to the 700 block of Ind. 149 where they found a man with a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment, McFalls had said.

Porter County police began their investigation and asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact the department at 219-477-3000.

Tips can also be left using the department's app or website at portercountysheriff.com/submitatip.

