Gary and Lake County sheriff's police respond Friday to a homicide scene in the 1000 block of East 41st Place in the city's Glen Park neighborhood. Tujuan Kennedy, 23, of Chicago and Evanston, Illinois, was found dead, officials said.
Gary and Lake County sheriff's police respond Friday to a homicide scene in the 1000 block of East 41st Place in the city's Glen Park neighborhood. Tujuan Kennedy, 23, of Chicago and Evanston, Illinois, was found dead, officials said.
Gary and Lake County sheriff's police respond Friday to a homicide scene in the 1000 block of East 41st Place in the city's Glen Park neighborhood. Tujuan Kennedy, 23, of Chicago and Evanston, Illinois, was found dead, officials said.
Gary and Lake County sheriff's police respond Friday to a homicide scene in the 1000 block of East 41st Place in the city's Glen Park neighborhood. Tujuan Kennedy, 23, of Chicago and Evanston, Illinois, was found dead, officials said.
Gary and Lake County sheriff's police respond Friday to a homicide scene in the 1000 block of East 41st Place in the city's Glen Park neighborhood. Tujuan Kennedy, 23, of Chicago and Evanston, Illinois, was found dead, officials said.
Gary and Lake County sheriff's police respond Friday to a homicide scene in the 1000 block of East 41st Place in the city's Glen Park neighborhood. Tujuan Kennedy, 23, of Chicago and Evanston, Illinois, was found dead, officials said.
Gary and Lake County sheriff's police respond Friday to a homicide scene in the 1000 block of East 41st Place in the city's Glen Park neighborhood. Tujuan Kennedy, 23, of Chicago and Evanston, Illinois, was found dead, officials said.
Gary and Lake County sheriff's police respond Friday to a homicide scene in the 1000 block of East 41st Place in the city's Glen Park neighborhood. Tujuan Kennedy, 23, of Chicago and Evanston, Illinois, was found dead, officials said.
Gary and Lake County sheriff's police respond Friday to a homicide scene in the 1000 block of East 41st Place in the city's Glen Park neighborhood. Tujuan Kennedy, 23, of Chicago and Evanston, Illinois, was found dead, officials said.
Gary and Lake County sheriff's police respond Friday to a homicide scene in the 1000 block of East 41st Place in the city's Glen Park neighborhood. Tujuan Kennedy, 23, of Chicago and Evanston, Illinois, was found dead, officials said.
GARY — Police on Saturday secured charges against a woman accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend and were pursuing leads in other cases after four homicides in less than a week, an official said.
Delilah Latrice Hill, 26, of Gary, was charged in Lake Criminal Court with murder and voluntary manslaughter in connection with the Thursday stabbing death of Don W. Turner Sr., 28, of Gary.
A 29-year-old Gary man became the city's 34th homicide victim so far this year when he died Saturday at an Illinois hospital, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.
The man was wounded in a shooting about 2 a.m. at Voodoo Lounge in the 5000 block of Broadway. The man's name has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.
Also killed this week in Gary were Tujuan Kennedy, 23, of Chicago and Evanston, Illinois; and Jayla Miller, 2, of Gary.
The increase in slayings came after Gary went more than six weeks during the typically busy summer months without a homicide.
The city had logged 36 homicides at this time last year, compared to the 34 recorded so far in 2018, according to records from police, the Lake County coroner's office and the Cook County medical examiner's office.
Minivan may have fled after shooting
Kennedy was found dead from gunshot wounds Friday morning in the 1000 block of East 41st Avenue, officials said. The Lake County coroner's office said Kennedy lived in Chicago, while police said his ID had an Evanston, Illinois, address.
After Kennedy's body was found about 10 a.m., several witnesses told police they had heard gunshots overnight Thursday into Friday and saw a dark-colored van speed away from the area, Hamady said.
Turner died Thursday night in the 900 block of North Wells Street after Hill stabbed him during a domestic dispute, police said. Hill also suffered a stab wound to her arm.
Detective Gregory Fayson of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit worked with the Lake County prosecutor's office to secure charges Saturday against Hill.
Police called Child Protective Services to take custody of Hill's 2-year-old son, who was in a different apartment and didn't witness the fight or stabbing, he said.
Detective Alex Jones is investigating the homicide at Voodoo Lounge, and Detective Jeff Minchuk is investigating the homicide on East 41st Place. Anyone with information is asked to call the detectives at the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.
Jayla Miller, 2, of Gary, died Tuesday after she was shot in the head in a room her mother's boyfriend was renting in the 1700 block of Polk Street.
Gary police are investigating the case as a homicide, though the Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet released a final determination on manner of death.
Police: Child's death was easily preventable
It's unclear who pulled the trigger, but police said in court filings they do not believe a claim made by one of Jayla's brothers that she shot herself.
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Get a daily summary of the news every morning
In a statement, Gary police said the shooting could have easily been avoided by keeping firearms away from children.
Jayla's mother, Dashana Fowler, 22, was charged Thursday in Lake Criminal Court with several counts of felony neglect related to Jayla's death and the alleged endangerment of her three siblings.
Fowler's boyfriend was released without charges, despite witnesses' statements that the boyfriend sold crack cocaine and had been seen with a silver and black semiautomatic handgun found in plain view at the scene, court records show.
Police also found suspected crack cocaine and a razor blade, which is commonly used to cut crack cocaine, in plain view on a dresser in the room where Jayla was found wounded, records state.
Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter said last week his office was prevented from filing charges against Fowler's boyfriend because Gary police improperly executed a search warrant.
The Gary Police Department has not issued any statements in response to Carter.
The warrant was obtained via a telephone call to a Region judge and was not recorded, Carter said.
"It is an ongoing investigation, and we are looking into other options we have going forward into this case," he said.