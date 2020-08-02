After stabbing Porter County co-worker to death, man appeals, blames media coverage

The confession was barred from being presented to jurors during the trial.

An online petition calling for the removal of Chesterton Police Chief David Cincoski for allegedly mishandling the murder investigation was also presented as part of the request for a change of venue, according to the appeal.

Of the 15 jurors chosen for the trial — 12 regular and three alternates — three had exposure to press coverage of the case, the appeal says.

The jury deliberated for about 10 hours on Nov. 6, 2019 before finding Dillard guilty of stabbing Gland more than 20 times while she was in her vehicle behind the former Upper Deck Lounge. Prosecutors said Dillard had been on a cocaine- and alcohol-fueled binge and was frustrated when Gland rebuffed his sexual advances.

Chesterton police were called to the scene months after the attack about a kitchen knife found tucked underneath a downspout, the appeal says. A witness testified a Chesterton detective took photos and took the knife, but the officer denied at trial that he took the knife or made record of it.

"Mr. Dillard contended that the state had violated his due process rights by failing to preserve potentially useful evidence," according to the appeal.