After year of searching, police secure charges against 2nd suspect in double homicide

Taylor and Gaines each are facing two counts of murder, two counts of murder in the perpetration of a robbery, two felony robbery counts and a misdemeanor theft count.

Taylor also is charged with a criminal firearm enhancement, which could add years to a possible prison sentence.

Shortly after the killings, police showed the video to Taylor's cousin, who identified Taylor, records say.

Haywood's family told police she had been in a long relationship with Taylor's father, Darren Taylor Sr. — an older, married man — but had recently been trying to pull away from him despite requests from the younger Taylor to get back with the elder Taylor.

The exact motive for the killings remained unclear, but Taylor — allegedly by his own admission during jail phone calls — placed himself at the scene of the crime, court records allege.

Detective Sgt. Kris Adams, of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit, and other investigators sent out multiple news releases seeking information about Gaines' identity during the past year and received some good tips, Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said. Gaines was arrested in Indianapolis and interviewed by police Thursday night, he said.