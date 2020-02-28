After year of searching, police secure charges against 2nd suspect in double homicide

CROWN POINT — Police secured charges Friday against a second man accused of fatally shooting a Gary woman and her 13-year-old son during a robbery a year ago at the woman's home.
Nelson E. Gaines, 21, of Indianapolis, was initially seen on the woman's doorbell camera after the double homicide March 23, 2019, and identified as a suspect after police sent out multiple news releases seeking tips, officials said.
Darren L. "Duke" Taylor, 40, of Indianapolis, was immediately identified by his family members as one of two men seen in doorbell security surveillance footage during the homicides in the 800 block of East Third Avenue.
Taylor and Gaines are accused of fatally shooting Temia Haywood, 35, in a downstairs bedroom at her home and shooting 13-year-old Lavell Edmond in the head in an upstairs bedroom.
Doorbell video showed Taylor and Gaines carrying a large television out of the home, records allege.
Lake County prosecutors charged Taylor in March 2019. His petition to let bail was denied in July, and attorneys have been preparing for a jury trial set to begin March 9.
Despite objection from Taylor's attorney John Cantrell, Lake Criminal Court Judge Pro Tempore Michael Pagano granted Deputy Prosecutor Patrick Grindlay's request Wednesday to amend the charges against Taylor.
Taylor and Gaines each are facing two counts of murder, two counts of murder in the perpetration of a robbery, two felony robbery counts and a misdemeanor theft count.
Taylor also is charged with a criminal firearm enhancement, which could add years to a possible prison sentence.
Shortly after the killings, police showed the video to Taylor's cousin, who identified Taylor, records say.
Haywood's family told police she had been in a long relationship with Taylor's father, Darren Taylor Sr. — an older, married man — but had recently been trying to pull away from him despite requests from the younger Taylor to get back with the elder Taylor.
The exact motive for the killings remained unclear, but Taylor — allegedly by his own admission during jail phone calls — placed himself at the scene of the crime, court records allege.
Detective Sgt. Kris Adams, of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit, and other investigators sent out multiple news releases seeking information about Gaines' identity during the past year and received some good tips, Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said. Gaines was arrested in Indianapolis and interviewed by police Thursday night, he said.
"Great collaborative work" by the Gary Police Department, Lake County Sheriff's Department and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, along with the community's help, led to Gaines' identification and arrest, Hamady said.