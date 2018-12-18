Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill’s office is working to recover $132,748.35 in salary that state auditors believe was wrongly paid out to Gary City Councilwoman Mary Brown as a Sanitary District employee.
A State Board of Accounts audit, published Nov. 30, found Brown must reimburse the city’s Sanitary District for salary earned from Oct. 14, 2016 through June 26 of this year as a past employee there.
Under state statute, it is the responsibility of the AG’s office to recover any funds “misappropriated, diverted, or unaccounted for,” Melissa Gustafson, spokeswoman for the office, said Monday.
“As this matter has been referred to the Attorney General’s Office, recovery efforts are ongoing,” she said.
The SBOA audit comes on the heels of a Lake Superior Court judge’s ruling June 25 to uphold a state law against double dipping, ruling in favor of the AG’s office and Indiana State Examiner Paul Joyce, who defended the ethics law.
Both the AG’s office and SBOA had argued Brown was in violation of a 2012 state ethics law that forbids local government employees from holding public offices that give them financial and policy-making authority.
The SBOA audit states Brown was re-elected to her role as city councilwoman in November 2016 and began her new council term in January 2016, and thus, her continued employment with the Sanitary District did not comply with state law.
When the case was ongoing, Brown, through an attorney, had claimed her two jobs do not violate the ethical conflicts law because the city of Gary and the Gary Sanitary District are two separate government units.
Following the court's decision this summer, Brown agreed to quit her job, rather than give up her 3rd District Council seat.
The SBOA's latest audit was emailed to Brown on Sept. 17, records show.
In a Sept. 20 written response to the SBOA, Brown said she and her attorney, Clorius Lay, disagreed with the audit’s findings, though the letter did not provide any further context.
Lay declined comment Tuesday. A message left with the Gary City Council office seeking comment from Brown was not returned.