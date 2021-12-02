Agreement nearing in Hebron police sexual harassment suit, attorneys say

A former Hebron police officer has reached at least a partial agreement in a federal sexual harassment lawsuit against the town and two of its officers, but she is arguing against language she fears will keep it out of the public eye, according to the former officer's attorney.

"Taxpayers have the right to know of a settlement and all the details of it," Christopher Cooper, the former officer's attorney, said following a teleconference Wednesday before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Joshua Kolar.

But attorney Kevin Vanderground, who represents the town and two police officers named in the suit, said these types of confidentiality clauses are common and do not prevent anyone from requesting and receiving copies of an agreement.

"All you have to do is make your request," he said.

The female former officer, whom The Times is not identifying, filed a complaint in April claiming that Hebron police Cmdr. Scott Sejda (identified in documents as S. Sejda) "repeatedly called her a whore (and some iterations there of as in 'ho') among other sexual things."

The woman said she complained, but the town and Police Chief Joshua Noel failed to take action, according to a court document.